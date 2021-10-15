Our Beloved Holiday Swap is Back-& Better Than Ever

Since 2002, Samuel Adams has been delivering the biannual magic of their Utopias brew, an innovative approach to crafting a perfect sip of beer. And in 2021, not only is Utopias back and better than ever, but the bottle is just as gorgeous as ever. While we already knew Utopias...
THE DANCE FLOOR — I remember very vividly being 9 years old and seeing "West Side Story" for the first time. Something about that movie made me realize how athletic and cool dancing is. Maybe it was the leaps and twists the actors were doing, but I thought it was awesome.
An inversion table might not be the first thing that comes to mind when furnishing your home gym, but it could be the one with the greatest impact. Inversion tables are most commonly used by people with back pain as they can reduce and even eliminate discomfort from chronic back pain, sciatica, and herniated disks. Even if you have a healthy back, an inversion table can help to improve your posture, release stress, and stretch out your spine after a day at the office. Since there are quite a few options out there, we have chosen some of our favorites, and highlighted their best features below.
Anoka is known as "The Halloween Capital of the World," and is promising that this year is going to be the absolute best year ever for the annual celebration that has been going on now for 101 years. They are proud that they have fun events for every member of...
When most of us think about decorating our home with a tree, the first thing we think of is Christmas. After all, most people who celebrate Christmas will have a tree in their home, although some of them may be artificial. Now that Halloween is on the horizon, people want...
In the fall of 2020, fitness company Peloton announced a multi-year partnership with Beyoncé. The news had fans going wild — and being that the singer-songwriter was then the most-requested artist by the brand’s global community, it’s no surprise that the collaboration was a hit. It’s also no surprise that Peloton is keeping the partnership going in a big way. In fact, the exercise platform just announced its latest installment of the Beyoncé Artist Series, which launches Oct. 19 as Peloton's most extensive one to date.
BANNER ELK — After a scaled-down year due to COVID-19, the Woolly Worm Festival is returning to downtown Banner Elk to full crowds this weekend. This year’s 44th annual Banner Elk’s Woolly Worm Festival, sponsored by the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club and Avery County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
KENOVA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Every year around Halloween, about 3,000 pumpkins light up the night sky in Kenova. To make it all possible, it takes hundreds of hours and volunteers to turn the Pumpkin House into one of the area’s most popular fall attractions. The tradition started with just four...
If there's one thing we can't resist, it's adorable holiday decor. And one brand that nails it every single time is Rifle Paper Co., a shop known for its colorful florals and love of whimsy. Now, we can finally get our hands on the retailer's 2021 holiday collection, which features everything you could possibly need to deck the halls: mugs, fabric, candles, party foods, cards, wrapping paper, advent calendars, and more!
The designer talks to ESSENCE about prioritizing his mental health, his baddie of a mother and creating a brand for all. In 2016, designer Charles Harbison did what for many would be considered the unthinkable. With his eponymous clothing brand thriving and climbing, frequently worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Solange and Michelle Obama, he decided to walk away. The daring move towards a healthier mental state could have meant the end of the North Carolina native’s tenure in fashion, but his recent comeback is proof of the magic that prioritizing one’s self can yield. Five years later, Harbison’s brand is making a full comeback, and it’s accompanied by a collaboration with Banana Republic.
Earlier this month, preregistered residents picked up supplies to create their own unique scarecrow to display on Main Street in Bellport Village during the annual Scarecrow Contest. About 40 scarecrows are being displayed through Halloween. People have an opportunity to vote on which is their favorite. Voting will end on...
This year’s Harvest Festival at Chippokes State Park was all about families and fun, and there was so much free entertainment for kids from teens to toddlers that they probably never even realized that much of the fun was educational as well. That is because so much time and thought goes into planning and providing special activities – many dating back to colonial days.
FREEPORT — As a regular customer of Higher Grounds coffee shop, Erica Williams of Lena said she cried a little when the business closed in June. Williams knew the sense of loss would be felt by others like her. She spoke about with her husband, Clifford, did some research and...
Halloween is Sunday. This is an alert for last-minute shoppers. If you haven't gotten your costume yet, you've still got time to order something online (and you don't need to pay gouged shipping fees, either). You'll be hard-pressed to find the hottest costume of Halloween (anything "Squid Game" or "Ted...
Comments / 0