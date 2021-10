Stockholm has taken a significant step closer to ordering GlobalEye surveillance aircraft to replace its current pair of Saab 340-based Erieye airborne early warning aircraft. “Sweden has now prepared to be able to acquire the GlobalEye. We don’t have a contract yet, but they have announced that they would like to go this way,” Saab chief executive Micael Johansson said during a third-quarter results briefing on 22 October.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO