Fall is undoubtedly the best time of the year, the weather is excellent, and it is when you get to drink pumpkin enlivened lattes, warm up in your favourite sweater and wear those fuzzy socks everywhere in your house. It’s the season of cosiness. If you feel like getting out of the house, it will be to see the fantastic and beautiful colours of the changing fall leaves. However, people travel far and wide only to see leaves change colours across the country. This then makes fall an excellent time to travel. But during this time of the year, things are different. So, the following are some top fall travel tips to help you.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO