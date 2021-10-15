Eugene Garnett Pauley

He was preceded in death by his parents, Garnett & Aline Pauley, brothers, Hansel and Charles Pauley, sisters, Macel Rhodes and Mildred Pauley, and his brother-in-law Dave Reed whom Gene was very close too.

He attended Van High School.

He is survived by sisters, Paulette Reed and Kathy Gillenwater. Eugene was affectionally known as Uncle Bub to his nephew who was like a son, Jason (Melissa) Hines and his great-nephew Kaleb (Danielle) Hines.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn and a host of other nieces and nephews and friends who will greatly miss him.

Graveside service will be 2:00pm Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Anderson Cemetery, Sumerco, WV.