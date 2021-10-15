CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veronica “Ronnie” Elizabeth Canterbury

Veronica “Ronnie” Elizabeth Canterbury, 43, of Hilldale went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Tug Valley Medical Center in South Williamson, KY following a short illness.

Born April 14, 1978 in Hinton, she was the daughter of the late Diane Zimmerman Garten. She was a 1996 Graduate of Summers County High School and was formerly employed by Dr. S.K. Shammaa MD Inc and Summers County ARH Home Care Store. Her greatest joy in life was being a loving wife and a proud mother who adored and doted on each of her precious children whom were the light and loves of her life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with and making memories with her beautiful family.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Haley Diane Presley; an infant son; grandmother, Drema Lee Zimmerman who helped raise her and uncles, Timbo, Scott and Ronnie Zimmerman.

Her memory will live on by her survivors; husband, Timothy Canterbury of Hilldale; daughters, Olivia Presley of Athens and Sarah Canterbury, at home, son, Jacob Canterbury, at home; brother, Seth Bower (Vickie Graham) of Hinton; special inherited parents, Paul and Debbie Canterbury of Clayton; sister in law, Amy Canterbury of Alderson. She is also survived by uncles, Donnie (Terri) Zimmerman and Jerry Zimmerman both of Hinton, aunts, Tammie Zimmerman, Tonya Zimmerman, Darlene Smith, Misty Meadows (Chris Gilbert) all of Hinton and Sue Zimmerman of VA; many cousins; nephews, Seth, Austin, Devon and Tyler Bower; niece, Chloe Heck; lifelong friend, Anganita Bowling Meadows and beloved fur babies, Meeko, Carly, Lucy, Bear, Squirrel and Pablo.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 18, 2021 at the Ronald Meadows Funeral Parlors Chapel with Pastor Robbie Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in the Pisgah Church Cemetery at Hilldale. Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the funeral parlors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

