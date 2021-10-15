Hiram Justice 88, of Delbarton, WV passed away October 14, 2021 while a patient at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, KY. He was born August 28, 1933 in Mingo County. Hiram was the son of the late Robert A. and Alkie McFadden Justice. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by six brothers and 1 sister.

Hiram was a retired school bus operator. He also worked for many years as a coal miner and was a Mingo County Constable. He spent most of his retirement raising his garden and trading livestock. He was a member of the First Baptist Church at Varney, where he loved attending church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Rennie Rebecca Tiller Justice, son, Hiram L. and his wife, Kathi Justice of Varney, WV, daughters, Dorothy Ann and her husband, Tim Brown of Ohio and Rennie Fay Baisden and her husband Glenn of Tennessee, brothers, Robert Justice and his wife Rita, Clell Justice and his wife Pat and Earl Justice, sisters, Mary Taylor and Connie Cates, grandchildren, Hiram Daniel (Delcie) Justice, Jeremy Dwayne ( Misty) Justice, Sabrina Nicole Tennant, Leslie Rebecca (Chris) Willis, Ted (Georgie) Tickle, Tiffany Baisden and Kelsey Baisden, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 3:00pm at the Chafin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Snodgrass and Rev. Dallas Rife officiating. Burial will follow in the Justice Cemetery at Varney, WV. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00pm until the start of the funeral at 3:00pm. Chafin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.