Peterstown, WV

Jay Pat McCoy

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 10 days ago

Rev. Jay Pat McCoy of Peterstown, WV, age 73, although he always claimed to be 29 and holding, departed this life on October, 12, 2021, in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born May 22, 1948, at Puritan, WV the son of the late Woodrow McCoy and Alice Newsome- McCoy- Pauley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and America Hatfield-McCoy and Green Newsome and Naoma Johnson Newsome Sizemore. Jay was a lifelong Christian, a veteran of the United States Army, and a retired coal miner. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was a fantastic cook, and loved all animals. Those left to cherish his memory include his one daughter, Gena Davis of Mooresville, NC; Two sons, Desmond Canterbury of Avery, NC and Joshua McCoy of Peterstown, WV; One brother, Ray McCoy of Inez, KY; Seven grandchildren, Kelly DiVanna, Andrew DiVanna and wife Olivia, Rebecca Canterbury, David Canterbury, DJ Canterbury, Sierra Anderson and Jeremy Anderson all of NC; One great-grandson, Colt DiVanna; Several other family and friends also survive. Private services will be held for Jay Pat McCoy with military rites provided by the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The McCoy family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

