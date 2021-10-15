Nancy J. Hogle, 75, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital following a long illness.

Born January 3, 1946 at Hinton she was the daughter of the late Harold Leon Cooper and Nadie Jane Lusher Cooper Lilly.

Nancy was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was a former City Manager for the City of Ormond Beach, FL and a member of the Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital Auxilary.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, M.S. “Chubby” Holbert and her second husband, Claude Hogle; one brother, Harold F. “H.F.” Cooper; one sister, Suzanne Cales and one nephew, Mike Cole.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Greg Lilly and wife Nancy of Jumping Branch; one niece, Melonie Reed and husband Scott of Kernersville, NC; three nephews, Tanner Lilly, Tucker Lilly and Will Cales; two sisters in law, Betty Cooper of Hinton and Marilyn Holmgen of Orange Park, FL and a special friend, Bridget Chaniot and husband John of Ormond Beach, FL.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 17, 2021 at Freedom Baptist Church at Powley’s Creek with Pastor John Offenberger officiating. Friends can gather from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday at the Church.