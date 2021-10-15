CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hinton, WV

Nancy J. Hogle

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNnEM_0cSaVLLv00

Nancy J. Hogle, 75, of Hinton went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital following a long illness.

Born January 3, 1946 at Hinton she was the daughter of the late Harold Leon Cooper and Nadie Jane Lusher Cooper Lilly.

Nancy was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She was a former City Manager for the City of Ormond Beach, FL and a member of the Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital Auxilary.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, M.S. “Chubby” Holbert and her second husband, Claude Hogle; one brother, Harold F. “H.F.” Cooper; one sister, Suzanne Cales and one nephew, Mike Cole.

Those left to cherish her memory include her brother, Greg Lilly and wife Nancy of Jumping Branch; one niece, Melonie Reed and husband Scott of Kernersville, NC; three nephews, Tanner Lilly, Tucker Lilly and Will Cales; two sisters in law, Betty Cooper of Hinton and Marilyn Holmgen of Orange Park, FL and a special friend, Bridget Chaniot and husband John of Ormond Beach, FL.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 17, 2021 at Freedom Baptist Church at Powley’s Creek with Pastor John Offenberger officiating. Friends can gather from 10:00 am until service time on Tuesday at the Church.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Beverley Brown

On Sunday, October 17th, 2021, in the comfort of her home, our most cherished, Beverley Brown passed peacefully from this life. She was 79 years young. The youngest of two children, Beverley Ann Garbet was born in British Columbia on September 26th, 1942, the daughter of the late George and Margurite Harkees Garbet. Her only sibling, Lorne Garbet and his wife, Marie have preceded her in death as well.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy