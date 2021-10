Janet Lynn Bowles, age 66, of Oak Hill, WV, passed away on October, 13, 2021. Born January 13, 1955, in Thayer, WV, she was the daughter of the later Arthur and Annie Eagle Bowles.

Janet enjoyed writing to pen pals, cooking, reading, and playing cards.

She is survived by brothers, Dennis E. Bowles and Greg Bowles, sister, Judy Bowles, and niece, Wretha Bowles.

Keeping with her wishes Janet will be cremated and then buried at Stanaford Cemetery with no services.