BOONE — All Appalachian State University employees are now required to upload a copy of their vaccine card stating Oct. 18. Employees have until Oct. 29 to upload their vaccine card or COVID-19 vaccination record that shows the date they received their second dose of a two dose vaccine or one dose of a single dose vaccine. If proof is not submitted, they must submit lab results of a COVID-19 test each week. Previously, university employees had to attest — say "yes" or "no" — to whether they were vaccinated or not. Students have already had to show proof of vaccination.

BOONE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO