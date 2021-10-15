CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Climate Models Show Much Of Southern California Underwater

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of...

