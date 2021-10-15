CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Via Hendrix Gets Rave From Drew Barrymore For Her 72-Square-Foot New York City Apartment

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent college grad Via Hendrix is living the New York City dream in her 72-square-foot apartment. Even Drew Barrymore thinks so. (Watch the clip below.) “I am so obsessed with her,” the actor gushed on her talk show Thursday when Hendrix made an appearance. Hendrix told the star she...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVOvermind

Scream Queens of Horror: Drew Barrymore

It might cause some folks to bristle a bit but Drew Barrymore isn’t exactly a huge horror actress since looking at her list of credits she’s been more into drama and everything else, while horror movies have been kind of a now and then type of thing. But with the movie Scream she kind of punched her ticket as a scream queen given that her performance really set the tone for the movie and definitely surprised a lot of people considering that she was featured on the movie poster. Of course, given her star power and influence, it’s not hard to see what happened since it definitely managed to get people to watch the movie, at least in part, and it made the opening just a little better. That’s kind of how things work sometimes, those that have the biggest presence in Hollywood tend to get the opportunity to come into a movie and then disappear just a quickly and gain the benefits from doing less work than others. Obviously, the reason behind this is because they’ve already established themselves as big names, and just having them there is considered to be a big deal.
MOVIES
Shape Magazine

Drew Barrymore and Her Dermatologist Swear By This Product for Ultra-Chapped Lips

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. Let's talk about Drew Barrymore's "Little Yellow Book." Far from the "burn book" of Mean Girls fame or the Little Black Book that was the topic of a 2004 rom com, this book is full of Barrymore's personal obsessions of the moment, be it charities, apparel, cookware, books, TV shows, home goods, snacks, or otherwise.
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Tennessee State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
ourcommunitynow.com

Dear New York City

New York, this is my love letter to you. It’s been some time since I’ve seen the sparkle in your water and sunset reflecting off your buildings. And it’s been a while since I’ve stared up at the sky between your leaves or listened to the sounds of the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore shares incredible throwback video to celebrate new Scream trailer

Drew Barrymore had fans talking on Wednesday when she shared an incredible throwback video to her time on the set of the original Scream movie. To celebrate the release of the trailer for Scream 5, Drew posted the old video, joking that this was a "look back". In the video, Drew rocked her character's iconic short blonde hair and a cream knit sweater and the video showed her taking part in stunt work and having fake blood applied liberally to her body.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Drew Barrymore
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Hit Up Eminem Live From 'The Drew Barrymore Show' - Here's What Shady Said

50 Cent is currently reveling in his success as a television executive, producing several popular STARZ series such as Raising Kanan and Black Mafia Family. As the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ legend makes the press rounds to promote BMF, he made a stop on The Drew Barrymore Show, where the famous host asked 50 Cent to text his longtime friend Eminem. Barrymore was curious about 50 Cent’s text exchanges with him, wondering if he responds regularly to run-of-the-mill messages.
CELEBRITIES
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcome Second Child: See Baby's First Photo

Congratulations are in order for Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who recently welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), the R&B hitmaker revealed on Instagram that Goicoechea -- with whom he already shares 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo -- gave birth to their newborn on Sept. 29. He shared a black-and-white close-up photo of Sire's precious nose and mouth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave#Real Estate#The Big Apple#Tiktok#Huffpost#Instagram
nickiswift.com

Jennifer Lopez's Favorite Outfit Will Definitely Surprise You

The outfit you decide on definitely can leave an impression, as it shows what you would like to say about yourself to the world. Such is the case for Jennifer Lopez, who has had many different careers within the industry: She's a two-time Grammy nominee and a super successful singer and dancer; she starred in 100 different movies (per IMDb); modeled for fashion shows across the globe; and designed multiple fashion lines. So we just know her closet is to die for. In fact, JLo even gave fans a tour of her astronomically huge closet back in 2015. We can only imagine how much bigger her clothes collection grew as the years passed by.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy