Via Hendrix Gets Rave From Drew Barrymore For Her 72-Square-Foot New York City Apartment

It might cause some folks to bristle a bit but Drew Barrymore isn’t exactly a huge horror actress since looking at her list of credits she’s been more into drama and everything else, while horror movies have been kind of a now and then type of thing. But with the movie Scream she kind of punched her ticket as a scream queen given that her performance really set the tone for the movie and definitely surprised a lot of people considering that she was featured on the movie poster. Of course, given her star power and influence, it’s not hard to see what happened since it definitely managed to get people to watch the movie, at least in part, and it made the opening just a little better. That’s kind of how things work sometimes, those that have the biggest presence in Hollywood tend to get the opportunity to come into a movie and then disappear just a quickly and gain the benefits from doing less work than others. Obviously, the reason behind this is because they’ve already established themselves as big names, and just having them there is considered to be a big deal.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO