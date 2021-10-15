CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Chicago corn, soybean futures bounce on technical buying, potential export demand

Agriculture Online
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures prices rose on Friday, supported by technical buying and renewed hopes of export demand, while wheat prices were boosted by a rally in the European market, traders said. Prices of corn and soybeans have recovered since falling sharply following...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Corn and Soybean Sales Surge

(NAFB) – The USDA says export sales of corn and soybeans jumped week-to-week while wheat sales dropped during the week ending on October 14. Corn sales were reported at 1.27 million metric tons, a 22 percent jump from the previous week and 67 percent higher than the prior four-week average. Unknown countries bought more than 456,000 metric tons, while Mexico bought just over 377,000 tons. Weekly exports came in at 1.04 million metric tons, a 14 percent increase from the previous week.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Copper Prices & Crude Oil

Let’s take a minute to get ahead of what could move markets. Before we do, it’s worth noting that the U.S. indices, which continue to trend higher, remain at or near all-time highs and continue to reward those who have been positioned with the trend. Those who have been fading it have been forced to be precise in their timing, to say the least. The move-up comes as investors shrug off inflation concerns tied to crude oil prices steadily on the rise, COVID concerns in Asia, and rates on the rise as they remain focused on earnings and better-than-expected economic data domestically. This week, keep an eye on crude oil and rates. While they still have yet to create significant headwinds for the indices, at this rate of acceleration at some point they will. I think copper will be key to watch in the coming weeks after losing 5% the past two sessions; it’s trying to recover to begin the week. Copper recently tested the all-time highs from earlier this year and has struggled to take out the May highs up around $4.88. Copper often is looked at as an indicator of economic conditions to come, not only here in the U.S. but globally, so to see prices on the decline is a bit concerning. In terms of economic data due out this week, we have some housing data, GDP, Durable Goods, Personal Income and Spending, and the Consumer Sentiment numbers that will end the week on Friday. I’m going to be particularly dialed in on the weekly jobless claims which have been coming in strong the last few weeks, suggesting a solid monthly report next month. We also have a handful of companies reporting quarterly results to keep an eye on. The focus is on big tech with Facebook today on the closing bell, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) all reporting as well. Lastly don’t forget about bitcoin, which last week traded to new all-time highs. I think this should be viewed as a sign that risk-on sentiment remains healthy.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-Dollars in the dirt: Big Ag pays farmers for control of their soil-bound carbon

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The biggest global agriculture companies are competing on a new front: enticing farmers to join programs that keep atmosphere-warming carbon dioxide in the soil. Fertilizer producers Nutrien Ltd and Yara, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, and seed and chemical dealers Corteva Inc and Bayer AG...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Chicago Board Of Trade#Grains Chicago#Cbot#Reuters#European#South American#Daniels Trading#Soyoil
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is flat to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Monday with early gains fading while spread action remains flat to firmer with little fresh news as harvest slows. Harvest progress will likely remain ahead of average on the weekly report but will fall closer to average with the weekend precipitation across much of the belt, with weekly export inspections soft at 545,127 metric tons.
AGRICULTURE
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on support from fewer cattle placements

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose on Monday, as the market continued to be bolstered by a government report showing fewer cattle placements than expected, traders said. The USDA's monthly cattle on feed report, released after the market close on Friday, showed September cattle placements...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat hits two-month high on strong global demand

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Monday to reach a two-month high as robust world demand and early worries about next year's harvests kept the focus on tightening supplies. Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks with support from wheat prices...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 2-month high on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat surges on supply concerns, as corn slips on soft exports

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged to a two-month high on Monday, as heavy world demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat continued to extend market gains. Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in the energy and vegetable oil markets. The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near two-month high on supply woes; soybeans, corn ease

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were largely steady on Tuesday with prices trading near the previous session's two-month high on the back of strong demand and tightening world supplies. Soybeans and corn lost ground. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) eased quarter...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 corn crop at 54.5 mln tonnes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Wheat production in marketing year (MY) 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 20 million tons, and exports are projected at 13.5 million tons (including flour in its wheat equivalent), both unchanged from USDA's official numbers. Barley production and exports in MY 2021-2022 also remain unchanged from USDA, at 4.8 million tons and 3.5 million tons respectively. Corn production for MY 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 54.5 million tons, 1.5 million tons higher than USDA, taking potential exports at 40 million tons, 2 million tons higher than USDA. Sorghum production in MY 2021-2022 is forecast at 3.5 million tons, 250,000 tons lower than USDA. Rice-planted area, production and exports in MY 2021-2022 are all up compared with USDA projections."
AGRICULTURE
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Corn, soybean harvest ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD — Corn harvested for grain reached 78 percent in Illinois as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. That compares to the five-year average of 72 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 97 percent, compared to the five-year average of 98 percent....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China sells 88.5% of wheat offered at state reserves auction

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China sold 891,938 tonnes of wheat, or 88.5% of the total on offer, in the first auction of state reserves since the new harvest, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday. The grain was sold at an average price of 2,366 yuan ($371) per...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Soybeans steady after slide; wheat, corn also firm

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday as an easing dollar and firm crude oil helped the oilseed to steady after a day-earlier slide. Wheat and corn were higher as the cereals also regained ground after succumbing to broad selling in commodities on Thursday. Grains remained...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 27-Nov 2

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 27-Nov 2, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 27-Nov 2 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy