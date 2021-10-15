CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. wheat futures rise on European grain rally

Agriculture Online
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, reversing earlier losses with support from a rally in Europe where strong exports and concern over availability remained in focus, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled the day up 9-1/4 cents at $7.34...

www.agriculture.com

marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on support from fewer cattle placements

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose on Monday, as the market continued to be bolstered by a government report showing fewer cattle placements than expected, traders said. The USDA's monthly cattle on feed report, released after the market close on Friday, showed September cattle placements...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-Dollars in the dirt: Big Ag pays farmers for control of their soil-bound carbon

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The biggest global agriculture companies are competing on a new front: enticing farmers to join programs that keep atmosphere-warming carbon dioxide in the soil. Fertilizer producers Nutrien Ltd and Yara, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, and seed and chemical dealers Corteva Inc and Bayer AG...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Spring Wheat Push Higher

November soybeans closed up 16 3/4 cents Monday, supported by another higher close in soybean oil and the vegetable oil sector. December Minneapolis wheat posted a new contract high of $10.27, its highest spot close in nine years. December corn was unchanged and March corn was also unchanged. November soybeans...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

As COP26 nears, activists say agriculture should be a bigger part of the agenda

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow, has been billed as a “turning point” for humanity and the “last, best chance” of averting climate disaster. Given the growing awareness of the central role that food and agricultural systems play in climate change — both as a cause and as part of a potential solution — many activists say that the sector is not as big a piece of the COP26 agenda as it should be.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 2-month high on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 corn crop at 54.5 mln tonnes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Wheat production in marketing year (MY) 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 20 million tons, and exports are projected at 13.5 million tons (including flour in its wheat equivalent), both unchanged from USDA's official numbers. Barley production and exports in MY 2021-2022 also remain unchanged from USDA, at 4.8 million tons and 3.5 million tons respectively. Corn production for MY 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 54.5 million tons, 1.5 million tons higher than USDA, taking potential exports at 40 million tons, 2 million tons higher than USDA. Sorghum production in MY 2021-2022 is forecast at 3.5 million tons, 250,000 tons lower than USDA. Rice-planted area, production and exports in MY 2021-2022 are all up compared with USDA projections."
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 8.46% to 1,201,422 tonnes from 1,312,449 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Oct 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 305,330 289,498 RBD palm oil 70,060 79,630 RBD palm olein 356,801 430,645 RBD palm stearin 76,425 104,505 Crude palm kernel oil 16,750 32,253 Palm fatty acid distillate 58,405 45,610 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55 August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6 July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7 June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6 May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6 April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67 March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62 February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15 January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2 December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35 November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5 October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3 September 1,631,015 +154,660 +10.5 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits three-week high on strong global demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a second consecutive session on Monday to their highest in three weeks, as robust world demand and tightening supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans rose for the first time in three sessions, while corn edged higher. "Continued dry weather in Hard...
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China sells 88.5% of wheat offered at state reserves auction

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China sold 891,938 tonnes of wheat, or 88.5% of the total on offer, in the first auction of state reserves since the new harvest, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday. The grain was sold at an average price of 2,366 yuan ($371) per...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Soybeans steady after slide; wheat, corn also firm

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday as an easing dollar and firm crude oil helped the oilseed to steady after a day-earlier slide. Wheat and corn were higher as the cereals also regained ground after succumbing to broad selling in commodities on Thursday. Grains remained...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat firms on global supply concerns, soybeans lag

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Friday, supported by global supply concerns and an easing dollar. Corn followed wheat higher, but gains were dragged down by pressure from a lower soybean market as U.S. farmers reap better-than-expected harvests of the oilseed. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's soyoil hit near 10-year high, crush margins swing back to profit

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China's soybean oil prices hit a near 10-year peak this week on tight supply and robust demand, lifting key soybean crushing margins to six-month highs despite sustained weak demand for soymeal from China's battered hog sector. The most actively traded soybean oil futures on Dalian...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Oct 27-Nov 2

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Oct 27-Nov 2, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Oct 27-Nov 2 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept. 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept. 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Aug 25-31 - tax 31.7 26.6 49.6 - indicative price 245.3 223.1 255.9 Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle falls as cash market idles

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell, pressured by a stagnant cash market and processing backups, traders said. CME December live cattle futures settled down 1.225 cents at 128.325 cents per pound. January feeder cattle futures eased 2.675 cents to end at 157.325 cents per pound.
AGRICULTURE

