Chicago, IL

CBOT soybean futures firm on technical buying, export demand hopes

Agriculture Online
 10 days ago

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures prices rose on Friday, supported by technical buying and renewed hopes of export demand, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 11-1/4 cents at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was up 0.85 cent at 61.29 cents per lb, and CBOT...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

marketpulse.com

Oil rises, gold flirts with 1800

Oil prices rose on Friday as Jerome Powell signalled that supply chain disruptions and the “transitory” inflation will be us for quite some time yet. Brent crude rose 1.10% to USD 85.70, and WTI leapt by 1.95% to USD 84.15 a barrel, taking out resistance at USD 84.00 a barrel. With the Saudi Arabia Energy Minister signalling over the weekend that OPEC+ will remain cautious on production increases, both Brent crude and WTI have tracked higher in Asia from the get-go. News that the US Democrats are close to a final spending package, along with sharp jumps in natural gas and coal this morning, are also boosting oil’s positive outlook. Brent crude has risen by 0.60% through resistance at USD 86.00 to USD 86.20 a barrel. WTI has risen by 0.50% to USD 84.55 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

FOCUS-Dollars in the dirt: Big Ag pays farmers for control of their soil-bound carbon

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The biggest global agriculture companies are competing on a new front: enticing farmers to join programs that keep atmosphere-warming carbon dioxide in the soil. Fertilizer producers Nutrien Ltd and Yara, agribusiness giant Cargill Inc, and seed and chemical dealers Corteva Inc and Bayer AG...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat hits two-month high on strong global demand

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures extended gains on Monday to reach a two-month high as robust world demand and early worries about next year's harvests kept the focus on tightening supplies. Corn edged up to its highest in more than two weeks with support from wheat prices...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat surges on supply concerns, as corn slips on soft exports

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures surged to a two-month high on Monday, as heavy world demand and worries about the global availability of high-protein wheat continued to extend market gains. Soybeans were also firm, helped by renewed strength in the energy and vegetable oil markets. The most-active...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on support from fewer cattle placements

CHICAGO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rose on Monday, as the market continued to be bolstered by a government report showing fewer cattle placements than expected, traders said. The USDA's monthly cattle on feed report, released after the market close on Friday, showed September cattle placements...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle flat for the session, but Brent crude edges higher

Oil futures ended on a mixed note Monday, with U.S. prices settling unchanged for the session, easing back after touching intraday highs above $85 a barrel, the highest in about seven years. Global benchmark Brent crude posted a slight gain on the back of ongoing concerns over tight global oil supplies. "This oil market will remain tight and that should mean a headline or two away from $90 oil," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery settled flat at $83.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude edged up by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.99.
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 2-month high on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday to linger near a two-month high after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA attache sees Argentina 2021/22 corn crop at 54.5 mln tonnes

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Buenos Aires:. "Wheat production in marketing year (MY) 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 20 million tons, and exports are projected at 13.5 million tons (including flour in its wheat equivalent), both unchanged from USDA's official numbers. Barley production and exports in MY 2021-2022 also remain unchanged from USDA, at 4.8 million tons and 3.5 million tons respectively. Corn production for MY 2021-2022 is forecast at a record 54.5 million tons, 1.5 million tons higher than USDA, taking potential exports at 40 million tons, 2 million tons higher than USDA. Sorghum production in MY 2021-2022 is forecast at 3.5 million tons, 250,000 tons lower than USDA. Rice-planted area, production and exports in MY 2021-2022 are all up compared with USDA projections."
AGRICULTURE
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 8.46% to 1,201,422 tonnes from 1,312,449 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Oct 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 305,330 289,498 RBD palm oil 70,060 79,630 RBD palm olein 356,801 430,645 RBD palm stearin 76,425 104,505 Crude palm kernel oil 16,750 32,253 Palm fatty acid distillate 58,405 45,610 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55 August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6 July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7 June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6 May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6 April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67 March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62 February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15 January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2 December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35 November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5 October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3 September 1,631,015 +154,660 +10.5 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

The Corn Belt’s harvest remains ahead of schedule, USDA reports

While less than 40% of the U.S. corn crop is left in the field, less than one-third of the soybeans are left to be cut. Despite some rain delays, the nation’s corn harvest is speeding along, while soybean cutting is slightly above average, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report.
AGRICULTURE
investing.com

Brent Oil Rises Above $85 as Saudi Arabia Vows Caution on Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced above $85 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Global benchmark Brent added 0.3%, building on a run of seven consecutive weekly gains,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China sells 88.5% of wheat offered at state reserves auction

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China sold 891,938 tonnes of wheat, or 88.5% of the total on offer, in the first auction of state reserves since the new harvest, the National Grain Trade Center said on Monday. The grain was sold at an average price of 2,366 yuan ($371) per...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

FYTO: The start-up growing protein with robots to decarbonize agriculture

So much of the rhetoric surrounding agriculture’s impact on the climate centers on the meat and dairy industries, and rightly so; animal agriculture accounts for 14.5% of global greenhouse emissions, not far behind the most obvious emitter, transport. If you’re reading AFN, you’ve no doubt read about the numerous innovations...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China's soyoil hit near 10-year high, crush margins swing back to profit

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China's soybean oil prices hit a near 10-year peak this week on tight supply and robust demand, lifting key soybean crushing margins to six-month highs despite sustained weak demand for soymeal from China's battered hog sector. The most actively traded soybean oil futures on Dalian...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle falls as cash market idles

CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell, pressured by a stagnant cash market and processing backups, traders said. CME December live cattle futures settled down 1.225 cents at 128.325 cents per pound. January feeder cattle futures eased 2.675 cents to end at 157.325 cents per pound.
AGRICULTURE

