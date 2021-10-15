CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Judge firms up trial date for Smollett, won't dismiss case

ABC News
ABC News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zsKa_0cSaGDgY00

A judge on Friday denied a last-ditch effort to dismiss a criminal case against actor Jussie Smollett , who is accused of lying to police when he reported that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago in January 2019.

An attorney for the former “Empire” actor said Smollett's rights were being violated since he had already performed community service and given up a $10,000 bond under a previous deal with Cook County prosecutors to drop charges.

“A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle,” attorney Nenye Uche said.

But Judge James Linn noted that Smollett's case now was being led by a special prosecutor appointed by another judge, an arrangement that he would not upset.

Linn said jury selection in Smollett's trial would start Nov. 29.

Smollett, a gay Black man, told police in 2019 that two masked men attacked him when he was in Chicago working on “Empire.” But he was charged weeks later with filing a false police report, after investigators concluded that he staged the attack and paid two brothers to carry it out because he was unhappy about his salary and wanted to promote his career. That case, however, was dropped.

The case was revived when a special prosecutor charged Smollett with disorderly conduct over the police reports. The actor has pleaded not guilty.

Although Uche tried to have the case dismissed, he said Smollett wants “nothing more than to go to a jury and clear his name.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and a health ministry official said seven people were killed by gunfire and 140 injured in clashes between soldiers and street protesters. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
ABC News

ABC News

431K+
Followers
109K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy