Labor Issues

Strike-tober is upon us

By Andrew Joyce
MSNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday 10,000 John Deere workers went on strike, the biggest private sector strike since 2019. That record may only last until Monday though, which is the day 60,000 IATSE film and television workers will officially begin their strike if they don’t reach an agreement. That...

www.msnbc.com

TIME

Workers Are Furious. Their Unions Are Scrambling to Catch Up

James Geiger, a 53-year-old John Deere machinist in Waterloo, Iowa, is fed up with two things. The first is how newer workers are treated by the agricultural machinery manufacturer compared to older ones. After 19 years of service, he says his pay and pension benefits don’t stack up against those of his coworkers hired before 1997 and he’s often required to work mandatory overtime. As the clock struck midnight on Oct. 14, he and 10,000 other John Deere workers walked out of 14 plants nationwide in protest.
WATERLOO, IA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

EDITORIAL: Deere strike touches us all

A version of this editorial appeared in Saturday’s Quad-City Times. A strike at Deere & Co. means something in the Cedar Valley. It is no accident that many here remember the last time there was a Deere strike, in 1986. And that it lasted almost six months (163 days, to be precise.)
ECONOMY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Workers have edge in Deere impasse, labor leader says

LA PORTE CITY — A former United Auto Workers leader says John Deere union workers are firmly united as they go on strike for the first time in 35 years. “I’ve never in my life seen them as together as they are,” Dave Neil said. He noted a company offer was uniformly rejected Oct. 10 by more than 90% of workers in UAW-Deere locals across several states prior to the strike.
LA PORTE CITY, IA
theridgewoodblog.net

100 Year Inflation May be Upon Us

1970's, Federal Reserve, Inflation, President Nixon, stagflation, US Federal Reserve. It takes about a decade for inflation to reach its apex. In August of 1971 President Nixon closed the gold window, putting an end to Bretton Woods agreement. CPI and interest rates peaked ten years later. The current inflation seems...
BUSINESS
paydayreport.com

Help Us Travel to Cover IATSE Strike

Over 60,000 IATSE film and television workers voted are going on strike at midnight on Sunday against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. We are here on the ground and need your donations to cover it just like we covered the retail worker’s walkouts, the GM Strike, and the massive teacher strikes that inspired the nation.
LABOR ISSUES
TODAY.com

Amid multiple strikes, US labor crisis grows

Thousands of U.S. workers are now on strike, including John Deere employees for the first time in 35 years. Millions more have quit their jobs in recent months, and now Hollywood appears headed toward its own work stoppage. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Dallas.Oct. 15, 2021.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

More than 10,000 Deere workers go on strike in US

More than 10,000 workers with Deere & Company launched a strike at 14 facilities across the United States Thursday after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract negotiated between the farm equipment company and union leadership. "Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement department. "We stay committed to bargaining until our members' goals are achieved." Deere said it remains "committed" to reaching a new UAW agreement, the company said on its website.
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

US film and TV crews threaten to launch nationwide strike on Monday

A union said the walkout will go ahead if it does not reach a deal on fair and safe working conditions. The union representing US film and television crews has said its 60,000 members will begin a nationwide strike on Monday if it does not reach a deal on fair and safe working conditions.
ADVOCACY
Money

Workers in These 3 States Are Quitting in Droves

Workers across the country are quitting their jobs in what's being called the "Great Resignation." But some states are getting the lion's share of workers waving goodbye. Georgia, Illinois and Kentucky saw the biggest jump in the number of quits between July and August of this year, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Georgia saw around 35,000 more people quitting in August compared to July, while Illinois saw around 32,000 more and Kentucky, 26,000 more. Across the country, the number of quits increased by 242,000 between the two months, with record 4.3 million quits in August. Before the pandemic, that number was around 3.5 million per month.
ECONOMY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

Why Everyone Is Wrong About Biden’s $600 Billion Climate Bill

It looks like Senator Joe Manchin will stand firm in his stance against the climate change provisions in Biden’s infrastructure bill. When it comes to the climate bill it looks like there are no winners here, with both Manchin and Biden failing to secure anything concrete from negotiations. Ultimately, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

