CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

NASA will make history by launching the Lucy mission

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 10 days ago

Tomorrow NASA will make history by launching the Lucy mission, the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids. This unique group of asteroids circles the Sun in two swarms – with one group leading ahead of Jupiter in its path, the other trailing behind it.

These ancient asteroids are virtually untouched since the birth of our solar system, and like fossils on Earth, hold important clues to the past. Joan Salute the Division Associate Director for Flight Programs for Planetary Science Division talks to us about this special mission and what it means.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
techeblog.com

NASA’s Lucy Mission Successfully Launches, Begins Jupiter Trojan Asteroid Hunting Journey

NASA’s Lucy mission successfully launched on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This marks the beginning of a 4-billion mile journey around the Solar System and the first to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. In the next 12 years, Lucy will fly by one main-belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids, investigating “fossils” of planetary formation. Read more for two videos, including one of the launch this morning.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA launches Lucy probe to explore Jupiter asteroids

NASA launched a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore Jupiter's Trojan asteroids for the first time on Saturday, gathering new insights into the solar system's formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe took off at 5:34 am local time (0934 GMT) from Cape Canaveral. Named after an ancient fossil of a pre-human ancestor, Lucy will become the first solar-powered spacecraft to venture so far from the Sun, and will observe more asteroids than any probe before it -- eight in all. Lucy will also make three Earth flybys for gravity assists, making it the first spacecraft to return to our planet's vicinity from the outer solar system.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
Denver, CO
Industry
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

NASA prepares for Lucy launch to Trojan Asteroids

NASA is about to make history by launching the Lucy mission, the first mission to study a group of asteroids. The NASA Lucy mission will study asteroids near Jupiter. They named the mission after the human skeleton, Lucy, which helped scientists understand evolution. The mission will provide clues to how...
ASTRONOMY
Planetary Society

NASA’s Lucy mission: an odyssey to the Trojan asteroids

When we talk about asteroids, it’s usually in reference to a looming threat or historical calamity (sorry, dinosaurs). But on October 16, NASA will send its Lucy spacecraft to a group of far-flung asteroids for thankfully less chaotic reasons. This is the first time a spacecraft will ever journey to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Fossils#Sun#Flight Programs For
CBS Denver

Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving storm system will move away from Colorado today after leaving a few inches of fresh snow in the mountains overnight. As of 7 a.m. on Sunday the Loveland Ski Area was reporting a few inches of new accumulation. Sunday morning, October 24. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) The next storm is already hitting the West Coast with large waves, high wind, intense rain and heavy mountain snow. This storm is considered a bomb cyclone because of how fast it intensified off the west coast of Washington state overnight. The storm is just one in a series of recent...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

The power and poetry of Africa’s wildlife: buy an exclusive print

The Guardian has partnered with the Alycats, award-winning photographers who devote their time to fighting illegal wildlife hunting and poaching in Africa in support of the Singita Conservation Foundation. The Alycats have curated six prints exclusively for the Guardian Print Shop. As part of our collaboration, we will donate 50% of all print sales to support the foundation’s unswerving work.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
rockydailynews.com

What Is Sweetwater Lake, A ‘Hidden Gem’ That’s Soon-To-Be Colorado’s 43rd State Park? – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – Coloradans who are eager to visit a scenic part of the state they haven’t seen before have reason to be excited about a surprising announcement made this fall. In late October a happy Gov. Jared Polis declared that Colorado will be getting a new state park. Sweetwater Lake — which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes in a news release as a “hidden gem” — will soon become Colorado’s newest state park.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Early Look At Weather This Halloween Shows A Weak Storm Could Be Near Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – An active jet stream pattern developed over the last week with several storms hitting the Pacific Northwest, then moving inland and weakening as they across the nation. All indications point to this pattern remaining in place for the next several days, with the next storm expected to hit Colorado on Tuesday. RELATED: Remains Of West Coast Bomb Cyclone Will Bring Stormy Weather To Colorado On Tuesday Beyond Tuesday, we could see another weather system arrive around Halloween. Right now computer forecast models show it will be weak, with more wind than anything else. It will also bring some...
COLORADO STATE
K92.3

Low Mississippi River Level Reveals Sunken WW2 Ship [VIDEO]

Johnny Cash once sang the lyrics, "How highs the water mama"? In the year 2021, he'd have to re-cut that song and ask, "How lows the water...". The lack of rain in Northern parts of Minnesota for much of the year has translated to historic low river levels farther south, including spots along the Mississippi River. So low in fact, that some secrets the river held close are being revealed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

3K+
Followers
944
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy