Tomorrow NASA will make history by launching the Lucy mission, the first mission to study the Trojan asteroids. This unique group of asteroids circles the Sun in two swarms – with one group leading ahead of Jupiter in its path, the other trailing behind it.

These ancient asteroids are virtually untouched since the birth of our solar system, and like fossils on Earth, hold important clues to the past. Joan Salute the Division Associate Director for Flight Programs for Planetary Science Division talks to us about this special mission and what it means.

