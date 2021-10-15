CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Int'l community cannot ignore Afghan crisies: UN official

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 15 (ANI): The international community cannot look away from the multiple crises unfolding in Afghanistan, said a UN official, adding that Hunger the plight of women and girls, the looming economic crisis and COVID-19 remain alarming and require urgent action. "The international community cannot look away...

CNN

Huge crowds march in Sudan in support of civilian rule

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Throngs of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Thursday to voice their support for civilian rule within the country's power-sharing government. Demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital, Khartoum, chanting anti-military slogans and waving flags. Pro-civilian protests were also held in other Sudanese cities...
PROTESTS
Reuters

US meets Sudanese leaders to reaffirm support for democracy

CAIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. envoy underlined Washington's support for a democratic transition to civilian rule in Sudan on Saturday during talks with the head of its ruling council and the prime minister, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said. It tweeted that Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the...
WORLD
WREG

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of […]
WORLD
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
AFP

US should have pushed ex-Afghan president Ghani harder: Khalilzad

The United States did not put enough pressure on former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to share power with the Taliban, Zalmay Khalilzad, who recently resigned as US envoy to Afghanistan, said in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS. The Afghan-born Khalilzad, speaking for the first time since his resignation was announced on October 18, also expressed reservations about the decision by the Biden administration to lift conditions on the withdrawal deal he had negotiated with the Islamist insurgents during the administration of President Donald Trump. The agreement signed on February 29, 2020 between Washington and the Taliban -- which excluded Ghani's government in Kabul -- paved the way for the US to end its longest war. But it was "a conditions-based package" that included negotiations between the insurgents and Kabul, as well as a permanent, comprehensive cease-fire, Khalilzad said.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Roadside bombing targets Taliban, kills Afghan civilians

A roadside bombing targeting a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed at least two civilians Saturday, including a child, Taliban and health officials said. Four others were wounded.Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz said, adding that no Taliban fighters were harmed. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban. A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, several aid workers said, and a government spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the inbound flight. The development appeared to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press authorities were aware the U.N. flight...
MILITARY
IBTimes

More Than Half Of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies

Afghanistan is on the brink of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, UN agencies warned Monday, with more than half the country facing "acute" food shortages. More than 22 million Afghans will suffer food insecurity this winter, they said, as a drought driven by climate change adds to the disruption caused by the chaotic Taliban takeover of the country.
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Taliban deputy PM Baradar meets UNDP director in Doha, seeks help

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 26 (ANI): Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-announced interim government's acting Deputy Prime Minister, met United Nations Development Program's (UNDP) Director Achim Steiner in Doha and discussed various issues including the deteriorating economic situation, a media report said. Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban's spokesperson for the political office,...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

EU plans to reopen diplomatic mission in Kabul

Brussels [Belgium], October 25 (ANI): The European Union is seeking to reopen its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan in months time as the bloc is looking to enhance its engagement with the new Taliban government. The 27-member bloc will return to the capital city of Kabul as Brussels seeks to co-ordinate...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

New York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdokall other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect...
WORLD
The Independent

Chinese, Taliban representatives to meet in Qatar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar an official said Monday. The talks during Wang’s visit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are the latest high-level contact between the sides and will “provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Beijing long opposed operations by U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting from the...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

PIL in Delhi HC seeks evacuation of 227 Indians, Afghan nationals stranded in Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi High Court relating to 227 Indian national and Hindu and Sikh community members of Afghanistan origin who are stranded in Afghanistan and who face threats to their lives and properties almost on a daily basis at the hands of the Taliban.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

UN voices grave concern over escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia

New York [US], October 26 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations remains extremely concerned about the continued escalation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia, including new airstrikes over the weekend in Tigray, said UN humanitarians on Monday. On Sunday, two airstrikes were reported on a textile factory in Adwa Town in Central Tigray...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Pak PM meets US special envoy John Kerry, discusses issues concerning Afghanistan

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday on the sidelines of the "Middle East Green Initiative (MGI)" Summit in Riyadh and discussed issues concerning Afghanistan. Khan is on a 3-day visit to Riyadh. The visit...
WORLD

