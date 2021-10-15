George Clooney's production house joins 'How to Build a Truth Engine' documentary

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. George Clooney’s Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra has it pretty good. While stainless steel watches like this one usted to be relegated to the casual section of the collection—destined for lunch outings and errand runs—for Clooney, as for so many other men, it’s a do-it-all powerhouse. Amal’s husband spent all week wearing his Seamaster for every occasion. Here it is at the premiere of the new movie he directed, The Tender Bar. There it is again while “Clooney, 60, looks dapper in grey suit” after a “romantic dinner” in New York City, as documented by The Daily Mail. You think steel watches like Clooney’s Seamaster got to “look dapper” and go to “romantic dinners” several decades ago? That was territory reserved for leather-banded watches made out of gold, my friends. Now, Clooney can get away with wearing his watch all the time. It was in its element again this week when he paired it with a polo and jeans for an afternoon stroll. Also this week: Kanye doesn’t know the cost of anything he’s wearing—except his watch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO