CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

George Clooney's production house joins 'How to Build a Truth Engine' documentary

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 15 (ANI): Hollywood actor-filmmaker George Clooney and Grant Heslov have joined Austrian director Friedrich Moser's feature documentary 'How to Build a Truth Engine' as executive producers through their Smokehouse Pictures banner. According to Variety, the documentary, now in the final stages of filming, tackles investigative journalism...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 1

Related
Harper's Bazaar

George Clooney Comes to Amal Clooney’s Rescue on the Red Carpet

George and Amal Clooney looked like Old Hollywood perfection at the U.K. premiere of The Tender Bar. The pair made a rare red-carpet appearance together at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival where Amal simply stunned in a white sequin-embellished strapless gown and a coordinating feather boa designed by 16Arlington. The human rights attorney wore her hair in her signature flowing waves, with bold brows and a red lip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

This Is the Watch George Clooney Wears When He Wants to Feel Like George Clooney

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. George Clooney’s Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra has it pretty good. While stainless steel watches like this one usted to be relegated to the casual section of the collection—destined for lunch outings and errand runs—for Clooney, as for so many other men, it’s a do-it-all powerhouse. Amal’s husband spent all week wearing his Seamaster for every occasion. Here it is at the premiere of the new movie he directed, The Tender Bar. There it is again while “Clooney, 60, looks dapper in grey suit” after a “romantic dinner” in New York City, as documented by The Daily Mail. You think steel watches like Clooney’s Seamaster got to “look dapper” and go to “romantic dinners” several decades ago? That was territory reserved for leather-banded watches made out of gold, my friends. Now, Clooney can get away with wearing his watch all the time. It was in its element again this week when he paired it with a polo and jeans for an afternoon stroll. Also this week: Kanye doesn’t know the cost of anything he’s wearing—except his watch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

George Clooney is (still) not running for office

George Clooney is not running for office. The actor says in a new interview that he has nixed chances of a political career, but does see hope in a post-Trump America. "Because I actually would like to have a nice life," Clooney told the BBC of not pursuing an elected office. "I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal Clooney], and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.' If we have our health, which we do ... and I'm 60 and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love, but in 20 years I will be 80, and that's a real number."
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
republic-online.com

George Clooney says the US 'is in denial' about climate change

George Clooney thinks the US is in "a state of denial" about climate change. The 60-year-old actor admits he's not feeling "all that optimistic" ahead of of COP26, the UN's climate change conference, at the end of October. He told Sky News: "There's a better chance [in Britain] than we've...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Is George Clooney Ever Going To Run For A Political Office?

Will George Clooney ever run for office? It wouldn't be too far-fetched, as quite a few Hollywood stars have pursued a career in politics, including Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Fred Thompson. Clooney, in particular, has always been vocal about his political stance. For example, he endorsed Barack Obama in 2006, as well as Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

The Tender Bar, review: it's hard to get the point of George Clooney's latest film

Dir: George Clooney; Cast: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Daniel Ranieri, Max Martini. It might come as a surprise that George Clooney has now directed eight features: name more than three and you’re doing quite well. The Tender Bar is one of his better ones lately – a warm-hearted if vaguely inconsequential comedy-drama based on a memoir by the American journalist JR Moehringer, who ghostwrote Andre Agassi’s autobiography and has just been hired to do Prince Harry’s.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clooney
Person
Grant Heslov
In Style

Amal and George Clooney Matched Their Face Masks to Each Other's Outfits

Ever since face masks have become an extension of our outfits, matching couple's masks have become the norm amongst celebrities. Kate Middleton and Prince William coordinated in blue protective face coverings during a recent royal outing, while at the beginning of the pandemic, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi took a post-gym stroll in the standard disposable variety. And this week, Amal and George Clooney put a spin on the trend, matching their face masks to each other's outfits while on a date in New York City.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefilmstage.com

BFI London Review: George Clooney’s The Tender Bar is an Affable But Formulaic Coming-of-Age Tale

When George Clooney jumped to directing he claimed to be motivated by the kinds of movies Hollywood doesn’t make anymore—screwball comedies, sober political thrillers, and on. In the past decade his performances have grown less frequent while he’s turned increasingly prolific behind the camera, but an ambition to recapture the spirit of the Hollywood of bygone eras has been replaced by merely trying to imitate his most famous collaborators. He hit a career low with Suburbicon, an ill-fated attempt at infusing social commentary into an abandoned Coen brothers script, and more recently tried following in the footsteps of Alfonso Cuarón (more specifically their collaboration, Gravity) with The Midnight Sky––reportedly one of Netflix’s most-watched titles of all time, yet one never discussed following its Christmas debut last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
news-graphic.com

George Clooney is philosophical about ageing

George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old. The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years. He explained: "The only thing you can do that's dumb is try to hold on to things that you aren't anymore, right? You know, there was a picture, I was in Italy and somebody took a picture of me - I think it was a paparazzi picture on the boat, and I saw this old, grey-haired guy on the boat and I was like 'who is that?' And it was me!'
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Nsa#Ani#Austrian#Smokehouse Pictures#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Icij
digitalspy.com

Emily in Paris star joins Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s new movie

Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo is set to star in a big upcoming movie alongside some huge names. He's joined the cast of the comedy Ticket To Paradise, according to Deadline, which also stars The Normal Heart's Julia Roberts, The Midnight Sky's George Clooney and Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever. Can you say A List!?
MOVIES
executivetraveller.com

How Julia Roberts, George Clooney and co skipped hotel quarantine

Quick quiz: what do Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, Ed Sheeran, Lachlan and Sarah Murdoch, India’s cricket team and the New Zealand Warriors have in common?. Answer: after flying into Australia over the past 18 months, they’ve all managed to skip 14 days cooped in a Government-assigned quarantine hotel, escaping instead to plush penthouse apartments, sprawling private estates and luxury retreats.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

Why George Clooney prefers to stay away from politics

On the London red carpet of The Tender Bar, George Clooney and Amal once again reminded us why they are the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. Always in London, George Clooney was the protagonist of an interview with Fiume della BBC, in which the actor has opened up a lot, talking about his political commitment and his life project together with his wife Amal.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy