Iranian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff to visit Russia next week

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTehran [Iran], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian Armed Forces Shief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri will visit Russia, Reza Khosravi Moghadam, military attache...

www.birminghamstar.com

UPI News

Iranian regime's credibility is shrinking

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Clearly there is a sense of panic in Tehran. The previous bullish rhetoric from the newly appointed President Ebrahim Raisi has been radically toned down. He repeatedly claimed that the Iranian regime would never return to the nuclear negotiations in Vienna until all the American sanctions imposed on Iran by former President Donald Trump were lifted. Now, in a late-night interview on state television, he has admitted that Iran is "serious and committed" to return to Vienna to resume "result-oriented" talks aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry later clarified that this means the country has "no pre-conditions" for returning to the negotiating table.
MIDDLE EAST
WREG

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of people flooded into the streets to protest the coup that threatens the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. The takeover comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of […]
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UN chief condemns coup in Sudan, urges release of Prime Minister

New York [US], October 25 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdokall other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UK PM Johnson discusses Afghanistan, Iran with Russian President Putin

London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Ahead of the COP26 Summit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Putin on Monday and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan and issues regarding the Taliban's "behaviour" in the country. "The leaders also discussed the current situation in Afghanistan....
POLITICS
AFP

Israel holds largest-ever air force drill with UAE visit

Israel is holding its largest-ever air force exercise this week, joined by several Western countries and India, with the United Arab Emirates' air force chief set to inspect the drills.  Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, commander of the United Arab Emirates air force, landed in Israel on Monday, the Israeli army said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Birmingham Star

Taliban welcome Putin's plan to remove them from terrorists' list

Moscow [Russia], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have welcomed remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin about the possibility to exclude the group from the terror list. Putin, speaking at a meeting of the International Valdai Club, said the removal of the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organisations is possible. However, he also emphasised that this must happen at the level of the United Nations.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Chinese FM meets with acting deputy PM of Afghan Taliban's interim gov't

DOHA, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban's interim government, in the Qatari capital of Doha. During the meeting, Wang said that Afghanistan, now standing at a critical...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Pak PM meets US special envoy John Kerry, discusses issues concerning Afghanistan

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday on the sidelines of the "Middle East Green Initiative (MGI)" Summit in Riyadh and discussed issues concerning Afghanistan. Khan is on a 3-day visit to Riyadh. The visit...
WORLD
AFP

Sudan coup generals determined not to lose long-held power: analysts

By ousting senior civilian figures and disrupting a transition to democracy, Sudan's generals have ensured they maintain control in the East African country, as they have for most of its post-independence history, analysts say. The army's move "epitomises their fears" of civilian rule "in a country which was under the control of the military for 52 out of its 65 years of independence," Horner said.
WORLD
The Independent

Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup

Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup.The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country. A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests.Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian...
WORLD
The Independent

Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.“I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said ‘You will...
WORLD
Reuters

NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in...
MILITARY
CNN

Russia suspending mission to NATO in response to staff expulsions

Moscow (CNN) — Russia is suspending its permanent mission to NATO in response to the alliance's expulsion of eight Russians, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov said the Kremlin's move -- which could come into effect as early as November 1 -- was a result of "NATO's actions." Russia...
POLITICS
wtaq.com

Russia shuts mission to NATO after staff expelled

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will suspend the activities of its mission to NATO starting next month in response to the alliance’s expulsion of eight Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. Lavrov said staff at NATO’s military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov....
MILITARY
WNMT AM 650

Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Representatives of the Taliban have confirmed they will take part in talks on Afghanistan in Moscow next week, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

EU coordinator of nuclear talks to visit Iran -Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) – The European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, will visit Tehran on Thursday, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as a date is still to be set to relaunch the stalled negotiations. “(Mora’s) trip will take place on Thursday. It...
POLITICS
q957.com

Russia’s Putin to host Israel’s Bennett for Iran talks next week

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for talks on Iran’s nuclear programme and other regional security issues, Bennett’s office said on Tuesday. The meeting, held at Putin’s invitation, will take place in Sochi on Oct. 22, the Israeli statement said. (Writing by...
MIDDLE EAST

