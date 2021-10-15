CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fire Cast Celebrates 200th Episode as Original Star's Future Remains in Doubt

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe that Chicago Fire is in its 10th season, but even harder to believe we're approaching episode 200!. When the show started back in 2012, there were questions about how long it would last because the ratings were not as strong as they could have been....

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Chicago Fire Just Set Up A Huge Change For Casey In The 200th Episode, And It Needs To Stick

Spoilers ahead for the 199th episode of Chicago Fire on NBC, called “The Right Thing.”. Chicago Fire is just a week away from hitting its milestone 200th episode, but fans don't have to wait for the big episode to get an idea of the huge change that seems to be in store. After Casey made his visit to see Griffin and Ben Darden in Oregon, he discovered that their situation is rough, and they were going to be put into separate foster homes if they didn’t have a guardian. With a move to Chicago out of the question, Casey had a dramatic realization: to honor his fallen friend from way back in the pilot, he needs to move to Oregon to take care of the boys. And as hard as it would be to lose Jesse Spencer after 200 episodes, I think that needs to stick.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Casey, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss: Who's Going to Lead Truck 81 Will Be a 'Major Storyline'

Chicago Fire‘s significant cast departure has a left a big hole in the ranks at Firehouse 51. In Wednesday’s 200th episode, Jesse Spencer exited the series as his character Matt Casey left the Windy City to take care of his late best friend Andy Darden’s sons, in Oregon. The move leaves Truck 81 without a captain, and the question of who will take over that leadership position will play out “through the winter break,” showrunner Derek Haas told reporters during a Zoom press conference. (Read our post mortem with Haas and Spencer about the actor’s departure here.) “We’re doing a major storyline...
CHICAGO, IL
tvinsider.com

Is Casey Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ in Episode 200? (VIDEO)

Milestone episodes sometimes bring back former cast members, but could Chicago Fire‘s 200th be saying goodbye to an original cast member? It certainly looks possible, with Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey faced with a major decision about his future. After visiting the Darden brothers in Oregon — their father was his...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

New Chicago Med photo confirms Sarah Rafferty is sticking around

Fans hoping to see more of Sarah Rafferty on Chicago Med are in luck as it seems the Suits alum will be sticking longer than some might have expected!. In the fifth episode of the season, Rafferty debuted as Dr. Pamela Blake, a transplant surgeon who ruffled feathers in the ED when she attempted to take over treatment of Crockett’s (Dominic Rains) patient… who just so happened to be her daughter.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Chicago Fire's Jesse Spencer Breaks Down His 'Difficult Decision' About Casey's Future And Final 200th Episode Scene

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fittingly called “Two Hundred.”. Chicago Fire hit a massive milestone with its 200th episode on NBC, accomplishing something that few shows on network television are able to do while still going strong. And Chicago Fire went big with “Two Hundred” with one of the most game-changing events of the series to date: the departure of Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey. Fortunately, both Spencer and Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas have opened up about the difficult decision that led to saying goodbye to Casey, as well as the surprising final scene that Spencer filmed.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Rae Mayo
Person
David Eigenberg
Person
Eamonn Walker
Person
Taylor Kinney
Person
Christian Stolte
Person
Jesse Spencer
Person
Alberto Rosende
Person
Kara Killmer
TV Fanatic

Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 4

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 4, her aim was to help with Crisis One intervention training for Station 19 and Station 23. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan continued to be at odds, but someone close to them managed to help them come to terms with their issues. Elsewhere, Jack helped...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Chicago Med Pd#Justice#Nbc
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star LaRoyce Hawkins Reveals What Fans Can Expect on This Week’s Episode

As fans gear up for another episode of Chicago PD tomorrow night, actor LaRoyce Hawkins recently opened up about what you can expect from this week’s show. We’re right around the corner from Wednesday’s episode of the hit NBC drama. And Hawkins, who stars as Officer Kevin Atwater, revealed numerous details about the Oct. 20 episode. The actor is in his ninth season of the popular show based on Chicago’s police force. As a longtime cast member, his story arc has taken him from a patrol officer to the department’s elite Intelligence Unit.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

How to watch Chicago Fire season 10, episode 4

Brett deals with her new chief riding along with her while Casey is out of town on Chicago Fire season 10, Episode 4. Don’t miss a beat live. During the previous episode, Brett tried to get her new program greenlit by her new chief. Chief Hawkins wasn’t receptive to it, and he claimed it was red tape. He doesn’t want to put a foot wrong when he’s new on the job.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

Preview –– Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 4: The Right Thing

Matt Casey has a big decision to make. On Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 4, “The Right Thing,” Casey visits his friend Andy Darden’s children and learns they may need a more permanent living solution. From the looks of things, he’s considering becoming their guardian, at least temporarily. Meanwhile, Brett...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Why Chicago Fire's First Deadly Fire Was Brutal To Film, According To The Cast

Chicago Fire is just days away from hitting its 200th episode, and it has remarkably managed to hold on to almost all of the original cast from Season 1 all the way to Season 10 while still adding new characters. That said, even though the series premiere aired nearly ten years and 200 episodes ago, some of those cast members still have vivid memories of shooting that very first episode. According to them, it was downright brutal, and not because it delivered the first death of the series with Darden. It was the heat!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy