Chicago Fire Cast Celebrates 200th Episode as Original Star's Future Remains in Doubt

Spoilers ahead for the 199th episode of Chicago Fire on NBC, called “The Right Thing.”. Chicago Fire is just a week away from hitting its milestone 200th episode, but fans don't have to wait for the big episode to get an idea of the huge change that seems to be in store. After Casey made his visit to see Griffin and Ben Darden in Oregon, he discovered that their situation is rough, and they were going to be put into separate foster homes if they didn’t have a guardian. With a move to Chicago out of the question, Casey had a dramatic realization: to honor his fallen friend from way back in the pilot, he needs to move to Oregon to take care of the boys. And as hard as it would be to lose Jesse Spencer after 200 episodes, I think that needs to stick.

