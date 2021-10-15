CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
47 killed, 70 injured explosion at Shia mosque in Kandahar

Cover picture for the articleKandahar [Afghanistan], October 15 (ANI): At least 47 people have been killed and 70 other suffered injuries in an explosion inside a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar. According to Al Jazeera, the explosion took place during the Friday prayers. Hafiz Sayeed, the...

CBS News

Dozens killed in explosion at mosque in southern Afghanistan

Kabul — At least 41 people have been killed and 70 wounded in an explosion at a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the Taliban's director of health in the city, Hafiz Abas, told CBS News. He said three suicide bombers were involved in the attack. The...
