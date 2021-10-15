Section of railroad tracks in Topeka are set to be removed next week

Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the statement, the Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a bid for Bettis Asphalt to remove the BNSF Railroad crossing on South Topeka Boulevard.

Officials say that they will replace the pavement as well.

South Topeka Boulevard traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while work is underway.

The project is expected to start Monday.

The department took on the $210,451.80 cost of the project because the railroad only offered to pay for a small portion.

This story will be updated as new information become available.