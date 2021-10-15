CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Section of railroad tracks in Topeka are set to be removed next week

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHuVz_0cSa7G2n00

Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the statement, the Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a bid for Bettis Asphalt to remove the BNSF Railroad crossing on South Topeka Boulevard.

Officials say that they will replace the pavement as well.

South Topeka Boulevard traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction while work is underway.

The project is expected to start Monday.

The department took on the $210,451.80 cost of the project because the railroad only offered to pay for a small portion.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Stabbing in Topeka leaves one with minor injuries

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Police Department, this unfortunate incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. Friday. It happened near 12th and Clay St. Topeka Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing. The responding officers found one victim. Police say the victim suffered not life-threatening injuries and...
TOPEKA, KS
Lawrence Post

The City of Lawrence will receive $30,505 from the Department of Justice to boost the local law enforcement agencies

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, $839,491 in Department of Justice grants will support Kansas law enforcement agencies. Officials say that the grants will be divided through 10 communities in Kansas. Grant recipients are as follows:. Sedgwick County – $443,481. Wyandotte County – $100,030. City of Olathe –...
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence Post

TFD respond to house fire early Friday morning

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 1 a.m. early Friday morning. It happened at 1614 S.W. Buchanan St. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. Early reports indicate that no one was inside the residence at...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Traffic
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
Shawnee County, KS
Traffic
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Lawrence Post

Fire crews respond to building fire in Wichita

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 7 a.m. Friday. It happened at Mt. Vernon and Washington. Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a report of a building fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Officials say that no one was hurt in...
WICHITA, KS
Lawrence Post

KHP investigating fatal motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Atchison County

Atchison County, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. It happened at the U.S. 59 Highway and K-116 junction. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash. Ford F150 turned north on U.S. 59 from K-116 and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroad Tracks#The Shawnee Co#Bettis Asphalt
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
29K+
Followers
819
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy