CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres Tour heads to SoCal April 2022

By admin
dailyovation.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the eve of their new album, Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay have today announced an accompanying global stadium tour in 2022. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour begins on 18 March 2022 with the band’s first ever show in Costa Rica, before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA,...

dailyovation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
q106fm.com

Coldplay reveals ‘Music of the Spheres’ lyrics via London billboard

If you live in London, you might’ve caught a sneak peek of Coldplay‘s upcoming album, Music of the Spheres. As flagged by the fan account @ColdplayXtra, a digital billboard recently popped up in the English capital, featuring lyrics from the unreleased Spheres song, “Biutyful.”. The song begins, “All I know...
MUSIC
POLLSTAR

Coldplay's Greener Pastures: With 'Music Of The Spheres,' One Of The Most Successful Touring Bands Ever Kicks Off A New Era Of Sustainable Touring

Mark Metcalfe / WireImageA Grand OpeningColdplay, which will play the grand opening of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena later this month, appears on the cover of this week's Pollstar. Here, frontman Chris Martin performs in Sydney, Australia, on December 13, 2016. Singapore isn’t exactly a global touring fixture. Since the country’s...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Independent

Coldplay review, Music of the Spheres: A superficial spiritual shower

In a recent interview, Chris Martin referred to songs as “little drops of unknowable wonder”. After a brief foray into murkier subject matter for 2019’s Everyday Life, the Coldplay frontman is firmly back in the wonder business. The big-hearted arena-fillers have cranked their trademark pop-and-awe back up to 11 for new album Music of The Spheres.The title is a nod to ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras, who believed that the planets ring out notes of vibration based on their orbit and distance to each other, creating space harmonies. Unfortunately, humans lack the ability to hear this natural wonder. Surely the idea...
MUSIC
NME

With Coldplay’s eco-friendly tour, music is again at the forefront of progressive ideas

Trains of schoolchildren in the museums of the future will trudge past statues and tributes to the most significant, well-known and celebrated figures in world history – Churchill, Edison, Darwin, Corden – and stop at the grand centrepiece. A 30-foot replica, cast in condensed avocado and quinoa by classical master Banksy (history’s most shocking and elaborate Rickroll)… of Chris Martin, the man who sparked the Environmental Revolution that dominated the 2020s and saved the entire planet from extinction.
MUSIC
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nrg Stadium#Sofi Stadium#Costa Rica#Socal#H E R#Ticketmaster Com#Verified Fan
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
yourmileagemayvary.net

Harrison Ford Lost His MasterCard In Italy. Here’s What Happened With That

Harrison Ford is one lucky man. The 79-year-old award-winning actor has been in Sicily, recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained in June during the filming of what will be the 5th (!!!) Indiana Jones film. He was apparently relaxing at a beach resort in Mondello (near Palermo), and somehow his MasterCard was left behind at some point.
WORLD
electronic.vegas

Watch livestreams of all eight stages of EDC Las Vegas 2021

Fans not able to attend Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2021 in person can tune into to a special livestream, featuring feeds from all eight festival stages. The festival’s largest broadcast production to date will feature coverage from 75 cameras. It coincides with the event’s 25th anniversary, and 10th year in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
realitytitbit.com

Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored

90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy