CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

18 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Ninja to the North Face

By Leah Muncy
thecut.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need. We found...

www.thecut.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
FASHION Magazine |

Hermès Nail Polish Drops This Week and You’ll Definitely Want It

Time to kick your mani game up a notch. Attention nail polish lovers: Hermès has entered the chat. Following the launch of its own beauty line in March 2020, the brand is once again expanding its offering with Le Mains Hermès, a nail polish collection guaranteed to upgrade your mani game this fall.
SKIN CARE
thecut.com

What You Should Buy From Entireworld’s Closing Sale

The cult-favorite basics brand Entireworld is shutting down. The brand, which was founded in 2018, gained significant attention during the lockdown, partly because everyone was living in sweatpants but also because they make basics … that don’t make you feel so basic. Designer Scott Sternberg announced the news via email...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Paris Hilton
Elite Daily

If You're On A Budget But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 50 Cheap Things On Amazon

I’m going to start with the obvious: everyone should be able to look and feel their best, regardless of whether or not they’re on a budget. Though, since financial restraints don’t always go away just because we want them to, the ability to find wallet-friendly clothes, accessories, and beauty products can be crucial for many of us. The perfect outfit isn’t the perfect outfit if it’s totally out of our price range, and same goes for accessories, makeup, and skincare too. The reverse is also true; a great buy isn’t so great if it doesn’t last, or doesn’t work the way we want it to.
SHOPPING
Shape Magazine

Fall 2021 Nail Trends You'll Want to Try Immediately

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When fall rolls around, you can always expect an overall transition in popular nail colors from more neutral shades such as lighter pinks and nudes to deeper colors such as merlot or navy blue. But beyond color palette, there are always new nail design trends to explore each year if you like to switch things up even further.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Best Home Deals From Target’s Major Pre-Holiday Sale, Including Dyson, Ninja, KitchenAid, and More

As they say: The holiday season is right around this corner. Which means the rush for holiday shopping is imminent. Very. So why not get a head start? Today and tomorrow, Target is hosting their Deal Days with mega sales on everything from technology to tricycles, but some of the best deals are on home goods. And since cozy season is finally here, these deals couldn't have come at a better time.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

Things To Buy Before You Travel Again For The Holidays

If you haven’t traveled or visited family in a long time because of COVID, there’s not a whole lot about the actual process that’s changed, aside from mandatory mask-wearing on flights, buses and trains and having to present test results in certain situations. Once at your destination, you may also need to present proof of vaccination to do things around town. With coronavirus safety to worry about, you’ll probably want to be as comfortable and organized as possible in every other way so you can keep calm and carry on with your trip. Whether you’re hitting the road to join family for the holidays or finally flying to see friends, here are essentials that’ll come in handy as you travel again.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The North Face#Fringe#Luggage#Gospree#Lulu Georgia
The Independent

31 Secret Santa gifts under £10 that they’ll actually want to receive

If you’ve ever taken to the high street on a panicked hunt for Secret Santa gifts under £10, you’ll know that the concept can be both a blessing and a curse.The seasonal shop is a lovely idea in principle – who doesn’t like receiving a gift, or basking in the glow of handing a perfect one over to a lucky recipient? But then budgets, social politics and lack of inspiration strike, and you find yourself desperately buying a vaguely festive item of plastic tat that’s laughed at for five seconds, and ultimately discarded.Done wrong, it’s bad for the shopper, the...
SHOPPING
thecut.com

All Your Favorite Designers Are on Sale Right Now

Until October 22 for its friends and family sale, Net-a-Porter is offering 25 percent off of select items with code 25OFF. The sale includes designers that rarely go on sale, like Christopher John Rogers, Alexander McQueen, JW Anderson, Staud, and more — just in time for the cold weather. Shop some of our favorite pieces from the sale here:
LIFESTYLE
moneytalksnews.com

6 Things You Should Buy Now for the Holidays

Early holiday shopping is often to your advantage — thanks to the savings and peace of mind you got it all done — but that’s especially the case this year, as some products might not be available anymore by the traditional start of the shopping season. Because of the ongoing...
ELECTRONICS
thecut.com

It’s Time for a ‘Clean’ Beauty Shelfie Restock

If you’re looking to tidy up your bathroom shelves by adding in some more “clean” beauty, head over to Credo. The clean-beauty retailer’s annual friends and family sale kicks off today, which means you can save 20 percent on over 130 of the best clean-beauty brands that are always getting shout-outs from stars and name-dropped by industry vets. All you have to do is add products to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout — but make it snappy, because you only have until Sunday to shop. From Venus Williams’s magical sunscreen serum to the clean dupes for Biologique P50 and SkinCeuticals vitamin C, here are some of our favorites to get you started.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Celebrities
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
RETAIL
hunker.com

Here's What You Should ACTUALLY Buy Everyone This Year

Remember when there was a scarcity of toilet paper all those months ago? Well, COVID-19 has evolved, and so has its impact on the global supply chain, affecting ​far​ more goods. In a nutshell, staffing shortages in factories and the transportation industry, alongside other COVID-related complications, are negatively affecting the availability (and prices!) of, well, pretty much anything that can be stocked in a store.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Macy’s: 3-Piece Comforter Sets only $19.99 (Reg. $80!)

Need a new comforter? Macy’s has these 3-Piece Comforter Sets for under $20 right now!. Right now, Macy’s has 3-Piece Comforter Sets for only $19.99 (regularly $80)!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $25. Thanks, Free Stuff Finder!
SHOPPING
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just weeks to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent years...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy