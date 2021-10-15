CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Would you rather have the game tonight or tomorrow?

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

I have been kind of busy and preoccupied with some things and didn't even realize the game was tonight until someone told me this morning. What a pleasant surprise. I am thrilled it is tonight. What's your opinion? Are you happy with the game tonight or would you prefer...

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
chatsports.com

MLB News: Red Sox have “must-win” or go home game tonight

The New York Yankees were out of the postseason when they lost to the Red Sox in the wild card. However, Boston has not stopped their winning ways but now have their backs against the wall in an elimination game tonight. The Astros are up three games to two in the ALCS.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Would You Rather#Exercise#Weather#College Football#Tigerpulse#Myfavorange
tigernet.com

Just watched Shipley from the pressers today

What an impressive young man. Everything you want to see; personal accountability, drive, determination, wanting to lead. He's ticked off, that's what we need more of. If we do see the offense move forward these last 5 games it will be due to him and hopefully some others who emerge with this kind of fight. When you lack leadership and identity that is exactly the time for guys to establish that to emerge.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

TNET: Anonymous coaches break down Clemson offensive issues for ESPN

Clemson's offensive struggles have marked a surprising 4-3 start to the season after beginning the year ranked as high as No. 2. ESPN went to the coaching world, anonymously ($), to get a look into what's going with the No. 113 scoring (20.5 PPG) and No. 117 total offense (321.3 YPG). "What's differ Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Peyton Eli MNF

5 mins into the game and I’ve heard more awesome football analysis than in 40 years of the regular broadcast. Wish we could get these guys doing this thing for one of our games.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

TNET: Elliott talks fan frustrations, playing free, and who calls the plays

Tony Elliott made it clear Monday that he and he alone calls the plays, with input from head coach Dabo Swinney and the other offensive assistants, and that he understands fans’ frustrations and that he owns the struggles of the offense. Full Story ». gotigers37®. Legend [17266]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts:...
NFL
tigernet.com

Hope Dabo will remember these coaches

That have disrespected him and our program this year Dabo has shown class to them but they are not returning that class this year. If the Pitt coach is one you're referring to, while I know Dabo was trying to get Rencher a TD, we were up 52-17 with less than a minute left in the game, and we tried 2 running plays when we could have kneeled the ball and run out the clock (which I prefer doing).
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Listened to Dabo and I agree, the plays were there, but we

Did not make them. Two or three years ago, we could play our c game and beat a Pittsburgh. You know it, Pitt knows it, and Bob Dole knows it. But, not this year. Three plays in the first half, that if we do what we should, and we lead by 14....DJ puts more air under the ball to Ross(heck if Ross just knocks the ball down, we still could have scored 3 with Potter). Shipley makes the catch, plus 7. Venables puts us in a less vulnerable call right before the half...OK, I'm grasping...but those 3 plays were huge. Then in the second half, two plays. DJ's pick six was at least a 10 point swing. And then, look at the 3rd and 10 or 12 call where we ran basically a QB sweep around the left side with Puma right before the field goal. On replay, it looked to me like we had the end sealed, a receiver had tied up the corner and SHipley was a lead blocker on the safety down field. If TP can get to the corner, he may have scored! But, we missed the linebacker up the middle and he stopped the play before it could get started. Those plays are NOT Pitt making a play, BUT US NOT DOING WHAT WE CAN CONTROL....
PITTSBURGH, PA
tigernet.com

Did Covid hurt this team that much?

I don't know I'm just trying to figure out how you fall this far this fast. Don't get me wrong in no way do I believe this is it for Clemson but it seem unfathomable that even this year it is this bad. Did Covid really effect this teams offense to truly develop depth on offense? Idk but this team is fragile, are they going to finish or are they going to give up. Clemson still has a chance at keeping their 10+ win season streak alive but let's face it if the offense doesn't even figure it out half way that streak will definitely be broke.
NFL
tigernet.com

Chant “We want Manning” this weekend if he comes or else Clemson

Re: Chant “We want Manning” this weekend if he comes or else Clemson. Re: Maybe we could have a drone fly over the stadium. Folks at Miami used to fly crop dusters over the stadium with paid for banners by the fans a few years back. 🤔. 110%er [9491]. TigerPulse:...
NFL
tigernet.com

offensive points given up

Serious question: how many points has our offensive given up this year? pick 6 to GA. pick 6 to Pitt. i know there were more but cant think of them. didnt we give up a few more turnovers that were ran back or covered for points?. Walk-On [147]. TigerPulse: 78%
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy