CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

SDA Week 7: Pitt, Tennessee, Texas Chasing Conference Championships

By Football Outsiders
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the College Football Playoff chase is, as ever, the main talking point this season—particularly with a chaotic start to the year that has left playoff spots...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
AL.com

Alabama suspends Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary for exhibition

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary were suspended for Sunday’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Louisiana. Nate Oats said the suspensions resulted from a violation of team rules but both players will be available for the Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Louisiana Tech. More in...
ALABAMA STATE
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Tennessee Football
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Alabama State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Texas A M#American Football#Sda#Sec#Oklahoma State#Clemson#Acc#Wake Forest
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Football
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Died Following Game On Sunday

Tragedy struck the NFL officiating family on Sunday. Longtime official Carl Madsen passed away on the way home from working Titans-Chiefs in Nashville. Madsen had been a replay official since 2009. Prior to that, he served in an on-field role for 12 years. “Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy