As Reform Jews investigate themselves, a reckoning over sexual abuse grows

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The issue of domestic violence took center stage on Saturday at an event remembering the life of Melissa Bowers. Bowers died in a domestic violence incident in February 2012 and since then, her mother Colleen has worked to raise awareness of domestic violence and spur action to stop it and better protect potential victims. The event was held at St. Patrick’s Church on Liberty Avenue and included a “Men’s Challenge Pledge.” Colleen Bowers says February will mark ten years since her daughter died. “A lot of people don’t understand that there is still an after effect in families and I’m still having that within my own family,” she said. “As a mother, I had to step up to turn a negative to a positive for me to survive. I have been working with the center for victims since day one, but I have to thank them for their services, I’ve always been paying it forward.” Colleen calls the current campaign “You Are Not Alone” as she tries to get men to speak up against domestic violence.

