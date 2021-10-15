Ideal Nutrition Opens Brand New Boca Raton Store

Fuller Center Students Receive Halloween Costumes from the Junior League of Boca Raton for Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes. Boca Raton, FL – The Fuller Center has received more than 100 Halloween costumes depicting essential workers from members of the Junior League of Boca Raton. Fuller Center students will wear the costumes during the Center’s Inaugural Hero Walk: Honoring Our Hometown Heroes, which will take place on Saturday, October 23rd from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. The Walk will celebrate all of the everyday heroes among us, including essential workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, child care workers, home health aides, store clerks, delivery drivers, and other frontline workers.
