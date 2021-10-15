Ideal Nutrition Opens Brand New Boca Raton Store

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton has announced the nominees for 34th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year. The nominees are outstanding volunteers from 21 nonprofit organizations throughout Palm Beach County that are being recognized for their dedication and expertise as volunteers, as well as the work they do to further the missions of the organizations they serve. They will be honored during the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Saks Fifth Avenue runway fashion show on Friday, November 12 at The Boca Raton.

14 DAYS AGO