CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Petr Cech Makes Chelsea Trophy Admission Following Head Injury

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 10 days ago

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has discussed how he came back from a horrific head injury to have a career 'at the highest level' and 'full of trophies'.

The Chelsea performance advisor played a key part as the club won their first Champions League trophy in 2012, making history.

Writing for Chelsea FC, Cech discussed the 'relief' he had returning to action and how he went on to win more trophies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvsOQ_0cSZw2Tn00
Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Cech wrote: "The relief that I was able to come back is still the main feeling I have when I reflect on the incident now.

"It all went the way I needed to come back, and it was up to me to be fit and ready. When I came back, I picked up where I left off, and I had another 13 years of my career at the highest level full of trophies and memories."

The Czech Republic international continued his career for over a decade after his head injury against Reading and went on to win a further two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

He departed the club for Arsenal in 2015 and spent four years at the club before returning to Chelsea as a performance advisor under Frank Lampard.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Petr Cech Reveals 'No Fear' Mentality After Chelsea Skull Fracture

Petr Cech has noted his attitude and mentality after being involved in a collision which saw him rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery on his skill. The Chelsea goalkeeper was left with a fractured skull after a challenge from Reading winger Stephen Hunt back in 2006. Cech was taken...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
World Soccer Talk

Lukaku injury mars Chelsea’s rout of Malmo

London (AFP) – Chelsea were rocked by injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as the holders got their Champions League campaign back on track with a 4-0 win against Malmo on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel’s side brushed aside the Swedish minnows at Stamford Bridge thanks to Jorginho’s penalty brace and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Fc#Czech
SB Nation

Tuchel pleased with Chelsea domination, less pleased with Chelsea injuries

A dominant 4-0 Chelsea win on Wednesday night against Malmö FF was marred by a pair of first-half injuries, first to Romelu Lukaku and then to Timo Werner. Lukaku picked up an ankle problem as a result of a tackle from behind — Jorginho converted from the spot after the referee gave the penalty — while Werner simply just pulled his hamstring while making a far-post run. These things happen, I suppose, but they happened within 20 minutes of each other, and on a night when perhaps neither player actually needed to play. Chelsea were expected to be dominant, and delivered on that promise from the first minute to the last, easily dismissing the Swedish champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Mount hungry for more trophies with Chelsea after Europe success

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is hungry to win more trophies for the club after last season's Champions League triumph. The Blues won the biggest prize in club football, beating Manchester City in the final last season. They are currently top of the Premier League, while the Blues will travel to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Chelsea’s Best Front Three for the Upcoming Fixtures in Lukaku & Werner's Absence

Chelsea’s 4-0 win at home in the Champions League group stage versus Swedish side Malmö was very much a ‘complete performance’. The Blues dominated 73% of possession, recorded 20 shots (seven on target), compared to Malmo’s two with zero on target, and also limited the visitor’s ‘expected goals’ to just 0.07, whilst recording an xG of 2.64.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
415
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy