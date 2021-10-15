Fitness with Averee: Strengthen your core for speed and balance

(Photo by Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek)

Many amateur golfers aren’t fully aware how important getting in the gym on a consistent basis is to their game. Building critical muscle groups can be the difference between reaching goals within golf, and falling short of them.

This week, Averee Dovsek is in Central Park in the heart of New York City, to show you a great exercise to strengthen your core.

A stronger abdominal area not only allows for a faster swing, it also adds a significant amount of stability throughout your action.

Watch this episode of “Fitness with Averee” above and check here for previous episodes.

