Fitness with Averee: Strengthen your core for speed and balance

By Averee Dovsek
 10 days ago
(Photo by Gabe Gudgel/Golfweek)

Many amateur golfers aren’t fully aware how important getting in the gym on a consistent basis is to their game. Building critical muscle groups can be the difference between reaching goals within golf, and falling short of them.

This week, Averee Dovsek is in Central Park in the heart of New York City, to show you a great exercise to strengthen your core.

A stronger abdominal area not only allows for a faster swing, it also adds a significant amount of stability throughout your action.

Watch this episode of “Fitness with Averee” above and check here for previous episodes.

Golfweek's Get Better newsletter covers everything instruction and fitness-related.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

