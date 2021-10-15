FIFA to expand gaming and e-sports portfolio

One of the most popular gaming franchises of all time is EA Sports’ FIFA series of association football (which North Americans like to call “soccer”) games. Now EA’s biggest moneymaker, the FIFA series has had an immense impact on the direction of the company, and really, on the direction of the industry, as well as ripple effects that have been felt beyond just video games as well. FIFA earns over a billion dollars a year from just one mode alone – Ultimate Team. FIFA is one of the top highest grossing video game franchises of all time. FIFA‘s reach is immense, and it routinely tops the charts on every system and in every market it hits. FIFA, the game, has singularly propelled the equity of FIFA, the governing body for association football globally, and has turned that organization into a household name, where otherwise, the average person might not really have known off them off the top of their heads. Indeed, EA Sports’ games, FIFA, the body, and the sport itself, have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship, where each benefits from the others, and each in turn boosts the others.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO