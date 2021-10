RAPID CITY, S.D. — Two people are dead and one 5-year-old is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City. According to preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2018 Kia Niro had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79. The Kia drove into the intersection where it collided with a 2012 GMC Yukon which was southbound on Highway 79.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 7 DAYS AGO