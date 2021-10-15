Governor releases vision of Rhode Island’s future

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Dan McKee on Friday released a working draft of his administration’s vision for Rhode Island’s future.

The 55-page RI2030 plan looks at spurring economic growth, strengthening education, addressing climate change, prioritizing housing, and enhancing public health, among other things.

The plan was put together with feedback from the public through 13 virtual community conversations as well as input from government agencies, the administration said in a statement.

“As Rhode Island emerges from a once-in-a-century public health crisis, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous, and equitable state for all,” the Democratic governor said. “Making the most of this opportunity will require a collaborative effort to address not only the issues caused by the pandemic, but also those that existed long before.”

The draft plan also calls for addressing racial inequity and poverty.

“Historic and ongoing systemic exclusion of people of color from economic opportunity has led families of color in Rhode Island to be trapped in the cycle of poverty at higher rates than white families,” the draft says.

The administration will now hold in-person public input sessions to solicit feedback.

The plan, “once finalized, will help guide policy priorities, federal spending, strategic collaborations and legislative initiatives,” the administration said.