CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

By Beam Suntory Inc.
KPVI Newschannel 6
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh. Inspired by the most...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thegentlemansjournal.com

Introducing

Introducing the signature drinks of these grand Alpine hotels. From Badrutt’s Palace to Suvretta House, we take a peek behind the bar to discover these institutions’ most classic cocktails…. It can get cold up in the Alps. Very, very, teeth-chatteringly, foot-stompingly cold. And, though you may be bundled up in...
RESTAURANTS
travelnoire.com

Shop Till You Drop? 7 Global Shopping Streets Perfect For Retail Therapy

To give your vacation that extra razzle-dazzle, why not dedicate a few hours to some retail therapy? Depending on the currency used wherever you’re going, you might get more bang for your buck. While the streets listed here are known for high-end stores, there are some middle-of-the-way ones that don’t require you to max out your credit card.
RETAIL
TravelDailyNews.com

New global travel advisor recognition program launches

The 1000, a club for the world’s most influential travel advisors, launched, with an industry-first plan to build the only community of wholly-verified, top producing travel advisors from every corner of the world, across all travel product types and budgets. Founded by industry veterans Tim Morgan (formerly of Virtuoso) and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myths And Legends#Cnw#Marvel And Dc Comics#Global Travel Retail#American
Neowin

Snap introduces Arcadia, a global creative studio for branded AR

Snap Inc. has announced the launch of Arcadia, a new global creative studio for branded augmented reality, which is powered by the team of experts that established mobile AR advertising at Snap. The creative studio will produce new technology and provide the brand and agency partners with inventive and constructive AR experiences.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

GOPASS Global derisks pandemic-impacted travel with AI infused analytics

Once upon a time, in a country not too far away, people boarded airplanes to head to distant lands, nourished by small packs of pretzels and chilled beverages. When an ogre called Covid-19 roamed the realms, all that stopped. People stayed home. But they never gave up the dream of those small packs of pretzels and distant lands…
TRAVEL
goworldtravel.com

Global Work & Travel: Au Pair in France

Do you love children and traveling the world? Immerse yourself in a new life as an Au Pair in France and experience the culture of one of the most beautiful nations in the world. Join a french household and become an integral part of daily family life. Assist in caring for the children of a friendly, local French family while you enjoy the city you live in. Days with the children could include getting them ready for school, trips to local attractions and learning to cook or find french dinners.
TRAVEL
goworldtravel.com

Global Work & Travel: Teach in Czech Republic

Take your love of learning to a new country. With Global Work & Travel you can teach in Czech Republic while exploring the wonder and history of this vibrant country. Through the program, you can gain internationally recognized accreditation and enjoy the remarkable chance to teach English to students in your own classroom abroad. While you are working, you can dive deeper into learning the interesting folklore and delicious cuisine of this European gem of a country.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
goworldtravel.com

Global Work Travel: Working Holiday in Australia

Live like the locals on a working holiday trip in Australia. Discover the natural majesty of Australia, the cultural hubs, sun-soaked cities and the mysteries of the outback. While you enjoy all the exciting activities each region has to offer, have the security of a locally-earned income to fund your trip and earn back initial expenses. Through Global Work & Travel you can get a line-up of job interviews with well-known local businesses and stay essentially as long as you prefer and are allowed once you get out there. The local businesses will become life-long friends and contacts you can count on throughout your journey around Australia. With the headquarters of Global Work & Travel located in Australia, you have the fastest and best options for whatever aid you need whether that be accommodations and transportation, visa application assistance, local experience guidance or just setting up an Australian bank account and phone number.
TRAVEL
Confectionary News

Ritter Sport to showcase new Travel Retail Edition range at TFWA

Ritter Sport is launching a host of travel retail exclusives with a new look and feel at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes. As the duty free and travel retail sector prepares to meet face-to-face again (from 25 to 28 October), Ritter Sport will be introducing its new packaging design concept this autumn for its Travel Retail Edition range.
RETAIL
thethreetomatoes.com

Global Celebrations: Welcome Back to Travel

Dubai World’s Fair (Oct 1- April 2022). This is the first world’s fair in the Middle East or SE Asia. The Emirates government has gone all out with close to 200 countries participating. Themes are the future, robotics, buildings with Artificial Intelligence, and Peace. Much of the fair is cooled by atmosphere recycling via new technology. Artists, musicians, dance groups from all over the world will perform. Most exciting is the fact that Israel will have a pavilion, a first for this area and its new diplomatic partners. Walk into a building and have a poem written by it for you? Lunch by a famous chef served by a robot?
WORLD
Medscape News

COVID Passes, International Travel: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. MPs published a critical report on the UK Government's initial pandemic response. It found that "decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic—and the advice that led to them—rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced". However, there was praise for the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Wales now requires a COVID pass for entry to nightclubs and large events. A COVID pass is only part of a possible 'Plan B' in England that would be implemented if the NHS comes under unsustainable pressure. UK positive COVID-19 tests have risen 13.5% over 7 days at a rate of 363.3 per 100,000 population. COVID-19 deaths rose 2.3% and hospital admissions by 5.5%. So far, 78.7% of the population aged 12 and over are fully vaccinated, and 85.6% have received a first dose.
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

Breaking Travel News investigates: Dubai leads global tourism recovery

Dubai was one of the first cities globally to reopen its markets and businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, and continues to stay open, while ensuring strict compliance with internationally benchmarked health and safety protocols. Supported by a solid network of stakeholders and partners, the emirate has now...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Global Travel Collection Opens Office in Atlanta

WHY IT RATES: The Global Travel Collection will provide more luxury and corporate travel services to the Atlanta area. – Lacey Pfalz, Associate Writer, TravelPulse. Global Travel Collection (GTC), one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated communities of travel industry agents and agencies, today announced the opening of a new office in Atlanta. Serving as the storefront for 20 expert travel advisors, the office is located in the Colony Square building at 1175 Peachtree Street.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The power and poetry of Africa’s wildlife: buy an exclusive print

The Guardian has partnered with the Alycats, award-winning photographers who devote their time to fighting illegal wildlife hunting and poaching in Africa in support of the Singita Conservation Foundation. The Alycats have curated six prints exclusively for the Guardian Print Shop. As part of our collaboration, we will donate 50% of all print sales to support the foundation’s unswerving work.
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Europe Travel & Tourism sector lags global recovery, says WTTC

LONDON, UK - Latest research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) shows Europe’s Travel & Tourism sector’s year on year recovery may only achieve a growth of 23.9% this year. The data from WTTC says this slow recovery is due to travel restrictions throughout the year, particularly in...
TRAVEL
TechCrunch

Introducing the TechCrunch Global Affairs Project

We’ve grown used to technology’s subversive ability, but that is not the way it has always been. Far from overcoming borders, technology has more often than not been used to change them. From ancient Rome and China to the British Empire to the United States, the story of world history can be told as one in which those who harness technology prevail.
INTERNET
eturbonews.com

Private equity deals drive global travel and tourism up 3.5%

Although the rebound in deal activity will bring some cheer, returning to the pre-COVID-19 levels will depend on how effectively governments restrict the new cases and how soon the global economy returns to normalcy. Private equity deals witnessed a staggering growth of 300% during September compared to the previous month.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy