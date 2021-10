A Colorado hiker who had wandered off the trail and got lost ignored repeated phone calls from rescuers because the hiker didn’t recognize the number, officials said. The person started hiking Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead on October 18 around 9 a.m., Lake County Search and Rescue said. The hiker did not return by evening. Five LCSAR members searched for the hiker until early the next morning but were unsuccessful.

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO