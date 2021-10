Leave it to Adele to make our heads spin after her 73 Questions interview with Vogue. Exactly one week after releasing "Easy on Me," her first single in five years, the singer answered a few questions about her life since her last album release and treated us to a surprise mini concert in her back garden at her Los Angeles home. Of course, we were charmed hearing about Adele's start doing gigs at pubs in London and talking about the difference between American English and British English (candy = sweets, eggplants = aubergines, and movie theaters = cinemas, by the way). But the true draw of her interview was the confusing mathematical equation she made us figure out at the end of the video.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO