Introducing Bowmore® No Corners to Hide to Global Travel Retail

By Beam Suntory Inc.
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bowmore has unveiled two new whiskies in the first release of Bowmore No Corners to Hide; an exciting collaboration between acclaimed graphic artist Frank Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics, and Bowmore's Master Blender Ron Welsh. Inspired by the most...

