The Girls Soccer team continued their climb up the standings, now at 9-4-1, with a 2-1 win up at Lebanon (9-5.) Mckenna Maguire finally broke down a very determined, imposing, and compact Lebanon defense inside on the right, and buried a deceptive, vicious, left-footed shot that bent low to beat a good keeper near post. Lebanon equalized on a stunning 35-yard free-kick under the crossbar, and the pressure was on. With less than two minutes to go in the half, Maguire again found space for a high rip to the far post and the 2-1 game-winner. The second half was a 40-minute endurance run of hard defending and pressure throughout the field, as the talented Lebanon squad pushed bodies forward. HB did find opportunities, including a long free-kick by Madeleine Boudreau that beat the keeper but found the crossbar. Impressive effort by everyone on the field, though some extra spark was provided by Ellie Snoke in the midfield, and the now customary ferocity of Lily Bouchard up top. Paige Magnuszewski and Sienna Anderson continue to define the midfield, while Amanda Robbins commands a fine back four. Maggie Crooks continues her run of big saves, including a courageous smother, save on the lone player who broke through, late in the game to preserve the win.

LEBANON, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO