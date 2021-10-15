Hill, Thuney return to practice Friday; Jones, Ward, Bell out for Washington game

The Chiefs released their first injury report of Week 6, with quite a few notable names on it:. Tyreek Hill (quad), Charvarius Ward (quad), Chris Jones (wrist), Joe Thuney (hand), and Jarron Reed (personal) all did not practice on Wednesday afternoon. While the Chiefs said that Thuney's broken hand wouldn't put him on the IR, he is expect to miss some time. Hill's quad injury was suffered during the team's loss to Buffalo on Sunday night, and despite his absence on Wednesday, the team isn't yet concerned about his status for Sunday's game in Washington DC.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO