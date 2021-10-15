CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Student burned after fire set on North Carolina school bus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina high school student was burned after another student started a fire on a school bus, police said.

High Point police Capt. Patrick O’Toole said that the Southern Guilford High School student was among 15 on the bus around 5 p.m. Thursday when someone stuffed something flammable into a soda bottle and set it on fire, the High Point Enterprise reported.

Investigators don’t know what flammable substance was stuffed into the bottle, but the bus driver used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire quickly.

A 15-year-old girl was burned and was taken by her mother to seek medical treatment, police said. Her condition wasn’t known on Friday. The driver identified a 16-year-old girl as the one who set the fire, but she had left by the time police arrived, according to police.

Because those involved are juveniles, their names will not be released, police said.

