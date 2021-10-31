CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third time’s the charm: ‘Succession’ cast predicted to break their SAG Awards curse

By Kaitlin Thomas
 2 days ago
The Roys are coming for the Screen Actors Guild. “ Succession ,” the popular HBO drama about the inner workings of a wealthy, dysfunctional family that owns and operates a major media conglomerate, is the current favorite to win the TV drama ensemble honor at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held in February. The show sits in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds , which is surprising only because the guild has yet to acknowledge the show even exists.

Created by Jesse Armstrong , “Succession” was lauded by critics in its first season but really started to break out in Season 2. It won big at the 2020 Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild Awards, Writers Guild Awards and Television Critics Association (it lost to “Watchmen” at the Directors Guild Awards but won there for its first season). Brian Cox won a Golden Globe, while Jeremy Strong and Cherry Jones took home Emmys their performances. Kieran Culkin , Sarah Snook , Matthew Macfadyen , Nicholas Braun, James Cromwell and Harriet Walter were all Emmy-nominated as well. It seems pretty strange, then, that its stars failed to net a single nomination at the SAG Awards.

While voters aren’t always quick on the take, they do usually come around by a show’s second season (see: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), so “Succession’s” absence from the field last year was a significant and confusing snub. Luckily, it appears things might be changing for the better with regards to Season 3, which debuts Oct. 17 and will run right up through the first week of voting in early December.

With six Experts currently predicting “Succession” to triumph in drama ensemble, the show — which features guest turns from Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård — is heads and shoulders above the rest of the race. Hulu’s dystopian nightmare “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which has been nominated every year of its run thus far, is in second place with 4/1 odds. Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” (9/2 odds), FX’s “Pose” (5/1 odds) and NBC’s “This Is Us” (17/2 odds), a two-time winner, round out the rest of the top five. So it appears that the big question surrounding this season isn’t “Will ‘Succession’ finally be nominated?” but rather “Can the show win?” And it certainly seems so.

Not only will “Succession” be at the front of voters’ minds during the nomination voting period, but reigning two-time champ “The Crown” is ineligible this year, as are perennial nominees “Ozark” and “Better Call Saul.” Plus, the long delay between Seasons 2 and 3, which was caused by the pandemic, likely gave a lot of people the opportunity to finally watch and/or catch up on the show. Essentially, the popularity of “Succession” has never been higher and the quality of its performances have never been better than they are in Season 3. Strong and Cox currently top the odds for drama actor , while Culkin (ninth) and Macfadyen (10th) just make the top 10. Meanwhile, Snook sits in third place in the race for drama actress behind Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”). Everything’s coming up “Succession” right now, so don’t f— with the Roys.

Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Lost Daughter’ Gaining Momentum

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

More Than Mom Roles: Toni Collette’s 10 Best Film Performances

Toni Collette, the underappreciated but overtly talented Australian actress, has showcased her range for over 25 years. In honor of her birthday and her brilliance in the acting craft, Variety is ranking her ten best performances in movies. Over the years, Collette has played many fascinating interpretations of mothers, taking...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Oscar-Winning Clint Eastwood Movie Leaving Netflix in November

Netflix's movie catalog is constantly changing, and the streamer is losing a modern classic in November. Million Dollar Baby, the Clint Eastwood directed Oscar winner about a woman (Hilary Swank) determined to become a professional boxer and the grizzled coach (Eastwood) who decides to train her. The film is considered one of the greatest of Eastwood's career, and it will, unfortunately, be leaving the streaming service on Nov. 30.
MOVIES
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco Studiocanal & Picture Company Feature ‘Role Play’ Lands ‘Bodyguard’ Director Thomas Vincent – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: The Kaley Cuoco movie Role Play from Studiocanal and The Picture Company has landed French filmmaker Thomas Vincent for a May 2022 start. The project, which Deadline first told you about, is a stylish action thriller with a franchise-able hook, about a young married couple whose life is turned upside down after secrets are revealed about each other’s past. The movie is based on an original idea by George Heller who is serving as EP. Seth Owen, who wrote the Ridley Scott produced sci-fi thriller Morgan starring Kate Mara and Anya Taylor-Joy,  penned the screenplay. Two-time Emmy nominated Flight Attendant star and EP Cuoco...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Brian Cox Reveals He Turned Down 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Role, Says Johnny Depp Is 'So Overblown, So Overrated' In Memoir

Brian Cox is not the biggest fan of Johnny Depp. According to a copy of Cox's memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat obtained by USA TODAY, the 75-year-old turned down the role of Governor Weatherby Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Braveheart actor reportedly wrote that the role "would have a money-spinner" but would have been "thankless", as the film series is "very much the 'Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow' show."
MOVIES
