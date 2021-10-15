Taco Bell announces free World Series taco offer, possible Baseball Hall of Fame display

Taco Bell® and MLB partner up to honor this year’s Taco Hero with free tacos for America and a first-of-its-kind connection to Cooperstown. October 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // Irvine, Calif - The 2021 World Series is around the corner which can only mean one thing, free tacos are on the horizon for everyone in America thanks to the highly anticipated return of Taco Bell’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.’* Taco Bell and MLB have continually celebrated the ‘Taco Heroes’ who have stolen the first base of the Fall Classic and scored free tacos for America, cultivating a loyal fanbase of baseball and taco enthusiasts who look forward to this unique experience each year. To commemorate its 10th year, Taco Bell is partnering with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to celebrate and cement its distinguished role in the rich history of America’s favorite pastime. The first base that is stolen during the 2021 Fall Classic will be headed to Cooperstown for display in the Museum, allowing the revered institution, which preserves the history of the game, to tell the story of Taco Bell’s Steal a Base Steal a Taco promotion and its popularity with fans.

