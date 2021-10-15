CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell announces free World Series taco offer, possible Baseball Hall of Fame display

 10 days ago

The fast-food chain announced Friday that its annual “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion will be returning for a 10th non-consecutive year. If it goes to plan, Taco Bell will also be getting a mention at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

