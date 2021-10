At its meeting on Tuesday night, the Auburn City Council unanimously approved a rate hike for towing fees by private companies. The Council approved the increase in the maximum allowed towing fee private companies can charge for towing vehicles parked on private property from $100 to $125, as well as an increase in the fee for wheel-locking, from $50 to $75. Storage is free for the first 24 hours after a vehicle is towed, with the fee set at $20 a day after that.

AUBURN, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO