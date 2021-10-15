▶️ Just Sayin’: Whatever happened to whistling?

Imagine going on a trip to Alaska to see the sights and see how other people live, falling in love with a man you meet there, and then uprooting your entire life to live in the kind of Alaskan tundra that is so cold, so desolate, and so remote that you almost have your own part of the world off the grid. It sounds like a great premise for a movie, right? Well, that’s the actual real-life story of Kate Bassich, the woman who was once the star of “Life Below Zero,” the hit show created and aired on National Geographic. She went to Alaska, met a man, fell in love, got married, and moved in with him to the most remote areas of the world. She then landed a spot on a reality television show, got divorced, and her life changed forever. Where has Kate Bassich been since her time on the show?

