CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

▶️ Just Sayin’: Whatever happened to whistling?

By Pat Cashman
centraloregondaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour grandparents probably did it. So did your parents, and you...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘Go to bed, Jessica!’: whatever happened to the little girl from the viral NSW ad?

If you were watching television in New South Wales in 1998, you’ll know the ad. It starts with “Tony” being interviewed in a police station. He’s been charged with drink-driving after killing a little girl at a zebra crossing. Later that night, he gets home to a house full of classic 80s and 90s decor, all brown vinyl and lino. The kitchen is cleaned up after the dinner he missed. His wife chastises him, and their small child wakes up to their fighting. “Go to bed, Jessica!” Tony says forcefully. Jessica flinches, holding her teddy bear, before jutting out her hip in defiance.
ENTERTAINMENT
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistling
TVShowsAce

Betty White Talks Post Mortem Arrangements As Hundredth Birthday Approaches

Betty White is a beloved iconic American celebrity. After more than 80 years of experience in the television industry, the legend is approaching her 100th birthday. While her fans wish for Betty to outlive us all, she herself knows that eventually, it will be her time. Read on to find out what Betty predicts regarding the handling of her estate once she has passed on.
CELEBRITIES
Bored Panda

“The Stupid Police”: This Page Shares People’s Dumbest Moments Online (40 Pics)

Think of the internet as the Wild West. It’s a place to share whatever you think of virtually anything, post things that you want, and engage in stuff that interests you, all in the comfort of your home. And while it’s our go-to place for connection, news and information, communication and work, people are different and so is the content.
INTERNET
99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mashed

Whatever Happened To Wendy's Fresh Stuffed Pitas?

Most people nowadays go to Wendy's craving their signature square burgers or their infamous Baconators, but there was a time that customers went to the fast food chain specifically to order their Fresh Stuffed Pitas. Back in 1997, Wendy's introduced three variations of Fresh Stuffed Pitas (via No Pun Intended). These included the Chicken Caesar seasoned with shredded parmesan, the Classic Greek with feta cheese, and the Garden Veggie with tender chicken (as seen in this commercial on YouTube).
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Marries in Goth-Themed Wedding

Congratulations are in order for soap stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell, who are newlyweds! The couple married in a gothic "Till Death"-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday in Malibu, California, with their family, friends, and The Young and the Restless and General Hospital co-stars showing up to help celebrate their love.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Kate Bassich from Life Below Zero?

Imagine going on a trip to Alaska to see the sights and see how other people live, falling in love with a man you meet there, and then uprooting your entire life to live in the kind of Alaskan tundra that is so cold, so desolate, and so remote that you almost have your own part of the world off the grid. It sounds like a great premise for a movie, right? Well, that’s the actual real-life story of Kate Bassich, the woman who was once the star of “Life Below Zero,” the hit show created and aired on National Geographic. She went to Alaska, met a man, fell in love, got married, and moved in with him to the most remote areas of the world. She then landed a spot on a reality television show, got divorced, and her life changed forever. Where has Kate Bassich been since her time on the show?
TV & VIDEOS
Ellsworth American

Blowing the whistle on Facebook

Facebook is deliberately designed to make us angry — or afraid or devastated or elated. The kind of emotions that keep users deeply engaged and coming back for more. Studies and our own eyes have observed toxicity on the social network, including vitriol and the rapid dissemination of misinformation. Instagram, which Facebook owns, can have a harmful effect on teens’ self-esteem.
INTERNET
foreveraltoona.com

Walker Hayes Is “Just a Dad Who Happens to Sing Songs”

We could talk about “Fancy Like” being a monster hit, but everybody knows that. The better story is that WALKER HAYES isn’t letting any of the crazy success change him. “Rolling Stone” asked about his long-term plans. He said, quote, “This opens future music up for me to tell you exactly who I am. I don’t have to dress really nice. I don’t have to act. I don’t have to pretend I’m younger than I am.
MUSIC
Amadhia

Whatever Happened to Aurita Castillo, Cumbia’s Tiniest Queen?

“Our search ended in nothing, just like yours. We were left with many questions,” says podcast producer Maritza Sánchez, recounting an episode she wrote about Colombian artist Aurita Castillo. Like many other writers, record collectors, and cumbia fans, Sánchez was taken by Aurita Castillo’s short-lived career and her mysterious disappearance from the music scene. With only two records made in the 1960s, Aurita became known as an emerging voice during a prolific time for Colombian popular music. What captivated audiences was not just the catchy hits Aurita and her band produced: it was Aurita herself. At the time of her debut as a singer, she was only six years old.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

SAYIN? Hunters Full Moon

Such a great event,with such diverse performers,a most enjoyable night,with great prices for food and beer...would highly recommend this event ð?¤©ð?¤©ð?¤©
ENTERTAINMENT
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Borrow a book, learn to cook; Library of Things a hit for skill seekers

Everyone knows you can go to a library to borrow a book or a movie, but what about things?. Now at Deschutes Public Libraries, you can borrow musical instruments, pasta making machines and even sewing machines from the ‘Library of Things’. “The concept is you check out something you are...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy