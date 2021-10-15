▶️ Origin Story: High Desert Music Hall

Just before the annual International Bluegrass Music Association Conference was due to kick off two weeks ago, Grammy and IBMA award-winners The Infamous Stringdusters snuck in a big announcement that bluegrass fans worldwide were delighted to see; there’s a new Dusters record on the horizon. To be released on February 18th on Americana Vibes via Regime Music Group, Toward the Fray is the band’s first studio album of all original material since 2019’s Rise Sun. “Sometimes the times call for some serious reflection, and these songs really hit home,” says band member Andy Hall. “Get ready to go deep with us!” Today, the Stringdusters shared a first taste of the album with title track, “Toward the Fray,” of which guitar player Andy Falco says is “an important track for me.” He continues, “Not only in the subject matter, but it turned out to be the last song I wrote with my dear friend and writing partner Travis McKeveny who passed away tragically in September 2021. We were both very proud of how this song turned out, which was cut live in the studio in 2020.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO