Friday Night Blitz: Playoff push in full effect with 3 weeks left in regular season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football playoffs are inching closer, and many matchups over the next three weeks will have a significant impact on which teams will advance.
In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Portsmouth vs. North Kingstown .
- Game of the Week: North Kingstown tops Portsmouth 31-28 »
- Mic’d Up: North Kingstown Coach Eric Bush »
- Band of the Week: North Providence High School »
Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|Portsmouth – 28
|North Kingstown – 31
|0:45
|La Salle – 46
|Cranston West – 7
|1:40
|East Providence – 6
|Cumberland – 27
|2:14
|East Greenwich – 33
|Cranston East – 28
|2:38
|St. Raphael – 21
|Tolman – 0
|3:04
|Barrington – 30
|Coventry – 22
|3:30
|Lincoln – 14
|Mount Pleasant – 52
|4:02
|West Warwick – 28
|Mount Hope – 24
|4:32
|Moses Brown – 13
|Rogers – 14
|5:00
|Johnston – 37
|Central Falls/BVP – 0
|5:44
|Chariho – 31
|Pilgrim – 35
|6:19
|Narragansett – 55
|Middletown – 14
|N/A
|EWG/Prout – 0
|Ponaganset – 28
|7:18
|Scituate – 8
|Smithfield – 15
|7:48
Massachusetts
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|Bishop Stang – 7
|Austin Prep – 47
|N/A
|Seekonk – 0
|Apponequet – 34
|N/A
|Bourne – 7
|Fairhaven – 42
|N/A
|Greater NB RVT – 13
|Old Rochester – 40
|N/A
|Dighton Rehoboth – 15
|Somerset Berkley – 34
|N/A
|Bishop Feehan – 17
|Cardinal Spellman – 0
|N/A
|Mansfield – 23
|Attleboro – 7
|N/A
|Foxboro – 21
|North Attleboro – 14
|N/A
|New Bedford – 6
|Bridgewater Raynham – 28
|N/A
|Durfee – 0
|Dartmouth – 28
|N/A
Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.
