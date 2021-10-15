CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Providence, RI

Friday Night Blitz: Playoff push in full effect with 3 weeks left in regular season

By 12 Sports
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329isc_0cSZTQa500

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The high school football playoffs are inching closer, and many matchups over the next three weeks will have a significant impact on which teams will advance.

In this week’s Friday Night Blitz on WPRI 12, Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will bring you scores, highlights and more from around the region, including the game of the week: Portsmouth vs. North Kingstown .

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Code
Portsmouth – 28 North Kingstown – 31 0:45
La Salle – 46 Cranston West – 7 1:40
East Providence – 6 Cumberland – 27 2:14
East Greenwich – 33 Cranston East – 28 2:38
St. Raphael – 21 Tolman – 0 3:04
Barrington – 30 Coventry – 22 3:30
Lincoln – 14 Mount Pleasant – 52 4:02
West Warwick – 28 Mount Hope – 24 4:32
Moses Brown – 13 Rogers – 14 5:00
Johnston – 37 Central Falls/BVP – 0 5:44
Chariho – 31 Pilgrim – 35 6:19
Narragansett – 55 Middletown – 14 N/A
EWG/Prout – 0 Ponaganset – 28 7:18
Scituate – 8 Smithfield – 15 7:48
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Code
Bishop Stang – 7 Austin Prep – 47 N/A
Seekonk – 0 Apponequet – 34 N/A
Bourne – 7 Fairhaven – 42 N/A
Greater NB RVT – 13 Old Rochester – 40 N/A
Dighton Rehoboth – 15 Somerset Berkley – 34 N/A
Bishop Feehan – 17 Cardinal Spellman – 0 N/A
Mansfield – 23 Attleboro – 7 N/A
Foxboro – 21 North Attleboro – 14 N/A
New Bedford – 6 Bridgewater Raynham – 28 N/A
Durfee – 0 Dartmouth – 28 N/A
*If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode.

Several games are also on tap for Saturday, so be sure to check back for updates.

Friday Night Blitz: Full high school football coverage »

More About Friday Night Blitz:

Friday Night Blitz is a weekly recap show with highlights from around Southern New England and score updates on WPRI.com .

The Blitz also showcases a Game of the Week and Band of the Week, and we’ll mic up one of the local coaches to take you inside the huddle.

The 12 Sports team will be roving the state each week to capture the action and storylines, bringing them to you on air, online and on social media.

Friday Night Blitz airs each Friday at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

WPRI 12 News

