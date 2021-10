PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Children's sent an email to nearly 370 employees, identifying them as exempt from the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. "Wow, what pretty flagrant violation of the law. It's impressive for how clear-cut it is," said Alexander Kolodin, an attorney hired by a nurse on the email. "This is something that should never have happened, and when something that should never have happened happens, and it hurts people, when it leads them into a position where people are judging them because something very private was disclosed, people have rights to get compensation for that."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO