Dubai World’s Fair (Oct 1- April 2022). This is the first world’s fair in the Middle East or SE Asia. The Emirates government has gone all out with close to 200 countries participating. Themes are the future, robotics, buildings with Artificial Intelligence, and Peace. Much of the fair is cooled by atmosphere recycling via new technology. Artists, musicians, dance groups from all over the world will perform. Most exciting is the fact that Israel will have a pavilion, a first for this area and its new diplomatic partners. Walk into a building and have a poem written by it for you? Lunch by a famous chef served by a robot?

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO